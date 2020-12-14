Roast venison racks and sage with cherry brandy sauce + Video

This stunning venison roast will be a star at Christmas. Venison is low in fat, gorgeous dark red colour, tender and flavourful. The mild gaminess of meat pairs beautifully with the warm aroma of sage and the cherry brandy sauce.
Ingredients
|2 whole
|Pure South Venison 5 Rib Rack
|6
|Shallots, halved
|4 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|2 tsp
|Allspice
|1 head
|arlic, halved
|1 large bunch
|Superb Herb Sage, leaves torn
Cherry brandy sauce
|1 tsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|1
|Shallot, chopped
|1 cup
|Cherries, fresh or jarred, de-stoned
|1/4 cup
|Water
|2 Tbsp
|Cherry jam
|2 Tbsp
|Brandy
|2 tsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 pinch
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Take the meat out of the fridge to come to room temperature.
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Rub 2 tbsp of oil and the allspice over the venison, then season well with salt and black pepper.
- Heat remaining 2 tbsp oil in a large frying pan over medium high heat and sear the meat, 2-3 minutes a side until browned all over. Alternatively, quickly sear on the barbecue.
- Place the venison racks on a baking tray with shallots and garlic. Scatter sage leaves over the meat and roast in the oven for 30 minutes. To check if the meat is cooked to medium rare, insert a metal skewer into the centre for 5 seconds. It should come out warm. If not return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Cover with foil and let it sit for at least 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the cherry brandy sauce. Heat 1 tsp of oil in a pan. Cook shallots over medium heat until soft but not coloured. Add the cherries, water and jam. Simmer until cherries are cooked and the mixture forms a saucy consistency, roughly 7-8 minutes. Add balsamic vinegar, brandy and season to taste.
- Serve the venison racks with the cherry brandy sauce and roast baby potatoes (optional), garnish with some extra fresh sage leaves and cherries.