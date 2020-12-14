Roast venison racks and sage with cherry brandy sauce + Video

Take the meat out of the fridge to come to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 200C. Rub 2 tbsp of oil and the allspice over the venison, then season well with salt and black pepper.

Heat remaining 2 tbsp oil in a large frying pan over medium high heat and sear the meat, 2-3 minutes a side until browned all over. Alternatively, quickly sear on the barbecue.

Place the venison racks on a baking tray with shallots and garlic. Scatter sage leaves over the meat and roast in the oven for 30 minutes. To check if the meat is cooked to medium rare, insert a metal skewer into the centre for 5 seconds. It should come out warm. If not return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Cover with foil and let it sit for at least 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the cherry brandy sauce. Heat 1 tsp of oil in a pan. Cook shallots over medium heat until soft but not coloured. Add the cherries, water and jam. Simmer until cherries are cooked and the mixture forms a saucy consistency, roughly 7-8 minutes. Add balsamic vinegar, brandy and season to taste.