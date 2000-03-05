Voyager 2021 media awards
Raspberry and lemon ice blocks for the whole family

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Keep that summer feeling going with this fresh hack for ice blocks — the secret is in the tea!

A trusted local brand for nearly 100 years, Red Tea is a favourite of many New Zealanders. Their popular teas are a versatile pantry staple, and are a great base for healthy, refreshing ice blocks that the whole family will love.

Photo / Babiche Martens.
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

2Red Seal raspberry and lemon tea bags
1 cupCold water
2 tsprunny honey mixed with 2 Tbsp hot water
Raspberries to garnish
Photo / Babiche Martens.
Directions

  1. Pour the water over the tea bags and infuse for 10 minutes. Drain.
  2. Add the honey mix to the tea.
  3. Add a few fresh raspberries into the ice blocks (optional).
  4. Pour into 4 x ice block containers.
  5. Freeze for at least four hours or overnight.
  6. Garnish with raspberries, lemon, mint leaves.

Red Seal is available from supermarkets and retailers nationwide. Explore the range at Redseal.global/nz

Photo / Babiche Martens.
