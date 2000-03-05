Raspberry and lemon ice blocks for the whole family

A trusted local brand for nearly 100 years, Red Tea is a favourite of many New Zealanders. Their popular teas are a versatile pantry staple, and are a great base for healthy, refreshing ice blocks that the whole family will love.
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
|2
|Red Seal raspberry and lemon tea bags
|1 cup
|Cold water
|2 tsp
|runny honey mixed with 2 Tbsp hot water
|Raspberries to garnish
Directions
- Pour the water over the tea bags and infuse for 10 minutes. Drain.
- Add the honey mix to the tea.
- Add a few fresh raspberries into the ice blocks (optional).
- Pour into 4 x ice block containers.
- Freeze for at least four hours or overnight.
- Garnish with raspberries, lemon, mint leaves.
