Pistachio and almond macaroons + Video

Line two oven trays with nonstick baking paper. Preheat the oven to 160C (fan forced).

Blend pistachio nuts on high speed until flour-like. Measure out 1 cup for the macaroon mix (the rest is for garnish).

In a large mixing bowl mix ground almonds, pistachios, lime zest and sugar together.

In a stand alone mixer or large bowl slowly beat the egg whites until just fluffy. Slowly add the egg white mixture to the dry mix.

Place small tablespoon sized balls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving space between each one.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden (they'll firm up as they cool). Let cool for 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Melt the chocolate in a dish then dunk half of each macaroon in, drizzle with chocolate, then garnish with leftover pistachios and/or raspberries. Pop in the fridge to set.