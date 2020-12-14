Pistachio and almond macaroons + Video

What's better than delicious macaroons? Zesty and nutty ones for presents of course! We love these easy, crunchy chewy macaroons for every occasion.
Ingredients
|3
|Woodland egg, whites only
|2 cups
|Fresh Life Ground Almonds
|1 1/2 cups
|Fresh Life Pistachios
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Grated lime zest
|200 g
|Chocolate, melted
|3 Tbsp
|Freese-dried raspberries, crushed for garnish
Directions
- Line two oven trays with nonstick baking paper. Preheat the oven to 160C (fan forced).
- Blend pistachio nuts on high speed until flour-like. Measure out 1 cup for the macaroon mix (the rest is for garnish).
- In a large mixing bowl mix ground almonds, pistachios, lime zest and sugar together.
- In a stand alone mixer or large bowl slowly beat the egg whites until just fluffy. Slowly add the egg white mixture to the dry mix.
- Place small tablespoon sized balls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving space between each one.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden (they'll firm up as they cool). Let cool for 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Melt the chocolate in a dish then dunk half of each macaroon in, drizzle with chocolate, then garnish with leftover pistachios and/or raspberries. Pop in the fridge to set.
- Devour the gorgeous macaroons with a cup of tea or coffee, or pack into cute jars or boxes for festive gifts (best to store in the fridge).