Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sponsored

Pistachio and almond macaroons + Video

Makes: 24
What’s better than delicious macaroons? Zesty and nutty ones for presents of course!

What's better than delicious macaroons? Zesty and nutty ones for presents of course! We love these easy, crunchy chewy macaroons for every occasion.

Ingredients

3Woodland egg, whites only
2 cupsFresh Life Ground Almonds
1 1/2 cupsFresh Life Pistachios
1 cupCaster sugar
1 TbspGrated lime zest
200 gChocolate, melted
3 TbspFreese-dried raspberries, crushed for garnish

Directions

  1. Line two oven trays with nonstick baking paper. Preheat the oven to 160C (fan forced).
  2. Blend pistachio nuts on high speed until flour-like. Measure out 1 cup for the macaroon mix (the rest is for garnish).
  3. In a large mixing bowl mix ground almonds, pistachios, lime zest and sugar together.
  4. In a stand alone mixer or large bowl slowly beat the egg whites until just fluffy. Slowly add the egg white mixture to the dry mix.
  5. Place small tablespoon sized balls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving space between each one.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden (they'll firm up as they cool). Let cool for 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
  7. Melt the chocolate in a dish then dunk half of each macaroon in, drizzle with chocolate, then garnish with leftover pistachios and/or raspberries. Pop in the fridge to set.
  8. Devour the gorgeous macaroons with a cup of tea or coffee, or pack into cute jars or boxes for festive gifts (best to store in the fridge).

Collections you may like

Make ahead dinners
Eatwell

Make ahead dinners

Quick Read

Get ahead by making these recipes and freezing - then all you have to do is reheat.

Healthy baking
Eatwell

Healthy baking

Quick Read

Get inspired with our favourite baking recipes made with nutritious ingredients.

Recipes supplied by