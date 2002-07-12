Peter Gordons Date Scones with Whipped Ginger Butter

Photo / Supplied.

Delight your guests with these expertly mastered scones, fit for every sharing occasion.

Synonymous with perfecting the art of the scone, Peter Gordon imparts his secrets with these delicious date scones with whipped ginger butter. Sumptuous medjool dates and lashings of this ingenious ginger butter will have your guests hungry for the recipe. The rich and smooth nature of Anchor butter, gently spiced by candied ginger adds a depth of memorable flavour to these heavenly scones.

"I adore a scone in their various shapes and flavours. Wintery Sundays during my childhood were always a good time to make a batch of date scones and we'd use dried pitted dates. These days I use plump Medjool dates as they're softer and more caramelly - but either one works. Here I make a 'cheats buttermilk' by mixing milk, yoghurt and lemon juice – but you can also use buttermilk."

Peter Gordon. Photo / Supplied.

Ingredients

Date Scones:

180g Anchor Blue ™ Milk 120g Anchor Protein+ Plain Yoghurt 1 Tbsp lemon juice 100g butter, fridge cold, diced 360g plain flour 1 ½ Tbsp caster sugar 160g /10 chopped pitted Medjool dates 230ºC Oven, Fan Bake

Whipped Ginger Butter:

250g Anchor Butter at room temperature ½ tsp vanilla paste (suggest using Heilala vanilla paste) 2 pinch flaky sea salt 50g candied ginger, cut into a small dice

Method

Date Scones:

In a large bowl mix the Anchor Blue ™ Milk, Anchor Protein+ Plain Yoghurt and lemon juice together making sure no lumps then remove 2 tbsp for glazing Place Anchor Butter in a food processor – it's important it goes in first Add the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar Pulse blitz until it resembles bread crumbs, then tip into the bowl on top of the milk mixture Add the dates and gently mix using a spoon or fork to form a dough, making sure all the dates and flour have been incorporated Tip the dough onto a lightly floured bench, dust with a little flour, then press out to a circle 3 – 4cm thick Cut into 6 wedges and transfer onto a parchment lined baking tray with 1cm gap between the portions Brush with the reserved soured milk and bake for 20 minutes until dark golden Cool on rack but eat while a little warm smothered with butter

Whipped Ginger butter