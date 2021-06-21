Voyager 2022 media awards
Open sandwich topping ideas

Give your sandwich a delicious makeover with tasty, colourful ingredients on glorious display.

PUMPKIN AND HALLOUMI

Serves: 1

Ingredients

25gButter
4 slicesHalloumi cheese
4 slicesBürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
2 TbspCream cheese
1 tspSesame seeds toasted, to serve
Drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze, to serve
Superb Herb basil leaves, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat a frying pan to a medium high heat. Add the butter. Once melted add the slices of halloumi. Cook for 1–3 minutes each side until golden and crispy.
  2. Spread the cream cheese over each slice of Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf. Add the sliced pumpkin and halloumi.
  3. Generously drizzle over the balsamic glaze. Sprinkle sesame seeds and basil over the top.

CHOCOLATE NUT SPREAD & PEARS

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

2 slicesBürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
2 TbspHazelnut & cocoa spread
1Pear, sliced thinly
Hazelnuts, chopped and lightly toasted

Directions

  1. Spread over the cocoa spread.
  2. Fan over the sliced pear and sprinkle some hazelnuts.

SHREDDED CHICKEN, TAHINI AND VEGGIES

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

2 slicesBürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
1 smallChicken breast, cooked and shredded
2 TbspTahini
1 smallCarrot, grated
1 smallHandful of watercress
Drizzle of Olivado omega oil
Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Spread the tahini over the Bürgen Soy & Linseed bread, top with some shredded chicken, grated carrot and garnish with cress. Drizzle over the oil and add salt and pepper to taste.

ROAST BEEF AND RELISH

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

2 slicesBürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
1 tspHorseradish
2Roasted garlic cloves, minced
6 slicesPastrami
1 tspBeetroot relish
handful of sprouts
Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Mix the horseradish, garlic and cream cheese together.
  2. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the Bürgen Soy & Linseed bread.
  3. Place the slices of pastrami on. Dollop the relish over. Sprinkle over the sprouts. Season with salt and pepper.

EGG SALAD & MICRO HERBS

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

2 slicesBürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
3Boiled eggs
2 TbspMayonnaise
Micro herbs
Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Place the eggs in a bowl and mash with a fork.
  2. Add 1 tbsp of mayo, salt and pepper to taste and stir well.
  3. Spread the egg mixture over the Bürgen Soy & Linseed bread and top with micro herbs

SMOKED FISH

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

2 slicesBürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
100gSmoked fish, pulled
2 TbspCream cheese
1Radish, sliced
Olivado extra virgin avocado, lemon zest oil
Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Spread cream cheese over Bürgen Soy & Linseed toast slices. Place smoked fish over the cream cheese. Arrange radish pieces over the top. Sprinkle over Italian parsley. Drizzle with avocado and lemon zest oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Photo / Supplied.
