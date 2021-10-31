Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Open crumbed chicken sandwich

Not for sale

Level up your sandwich game with this wonderfully juicy and tender chicken topping.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

8Pieces of Waitoa Original Chicken Tenders
4Slices of Bürgen Fabulous Fibre Toast or Sensational Seeds Bread
4Yolo Emmental slices
4 TbspMayonnaise
4 TbspRelish
¼Iceberg lettuce, shredded
½Cucumber, finely diced
8Beekist Chef's Selection Tomatoes, finely diced
Avocado oil infused with basil
Handful Superb Herb Micro Radish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line two baking trays with baking paper. Place Waitoa chicken tenders on a prepared tray and cook for approximately 20–25 minutes, turning once.
  2. Lay Bürgen slices on a tray, drizzle with oil and top with cheese.
  3. At the 20-minute mark, add the second tray with bread to the oven and cook for 5 minutes with the tenders.
  4. Slice chicken on a chopping board.
  5. To make the open sandwiches, top each slice of Bürgen with mayo, relish, shredded iceberg, diced cucumber and Beekist tomatoes, chicken tenders, and a sprinkle of Superb Herb micro radish.
Photo / Supplied.
Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

Collections you may like

Taco collection
Eatwell

Taco collection

Quick Read

Pulled pork, chicken, crispy fish, slow-cooked beef... this taco collection has them all

Recipes supplied by