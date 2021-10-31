Open crumbed chicken sandwich

Level up your sandwich game with this wonderfully juicy and tender chicken topping.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|8
|Pieces of Waitoa Original Chicken Tenders
|4
|Slices of Bürgen Fabulous Fibre Toast or Sensational Seeds Bread
|4
|Yolo Emmental slices
|4 Tbsp
|Mayonnaise
|4 Tbsp
|Relish
|¼
|Iceberg lettuce, shredded
|½
|Cucumber, finely diced
|8
|Beekist Chef's Selection Tomatoes, finely diced
|Avocado oil infused with basil
|Handful Superb Herb Micro Radish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line two baking trays with baking paper. Place Waitoa chicken tenders on a prepared tray and cook for approximately 20–25 minutes, turning once.
- Lay Bürgen slices on a tray, drizzle with oil and top with cheese.
- At the 20-minute mark, add the second tray with bread to the oven and cook for 5 minutes with the tenders.
- Slice chicken on a chopping board.
- To make the open sandwiches, top each slice of Bürgen with mayo, relish, shredded iceberg, diced cucumber and Beekist tomatoes, chicken tenders, and a sprinkle of Superb Herb micro radish.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.