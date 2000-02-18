Mitch James's MINI 'BRO'-NUTS with Raspberry Jam

Photo / Getty Images.

Kim Crossman is this weeks' guest on the brand new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh & his celebrity guest create a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20. Kim is all about vegetable curries right now which inspires Ganesh to conjure up a hearty dish of vegetable curry.

Prep time: 12 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Makes: Between 30 and 35 mini donuts



Ingredients

Butter Milk

1 cup Milk 1 tbl White vinegar

Mini 'Bro'- Nuts ingredients

1/2 cup Buttermilk 500g Raspberry Jam 170g Plain Flour 2 tsp Baking powder 1/4 cup Coconut sugar 3 tbl Butter (melted) Pinch of Salt Oil for frying Icing Sugar for dusting

Directions

1. Mix the flour, baking powder and coconut sugar in a bowl.

2. Make the Buttermilk. (Make this at least 1 hour in advance)

a. Combine the milk and the vinegar in a cup.

b. Stir and set aside.

3. In a separate mixer, combine the melted butter and buttermilk.

4. Pour the wet mix into the dry mix and fold in. Do not overwork. Just folding gently

to combine, will do.

5. Roll the dough into balls about 1 tsp in size.

6. Heat oil in a pan that goes up at least half-way up to height of the ball. A medium

heat will do.

7. Fry a small batch of balls at a time. Do not crowd the pan. When one side is golden

brown, flip it over and finish the other side.

8. Once the other side is golden brown, remove the donuts and set aside on a paper

towel to drain.

9. Spoon the raspberry jam into a piping syringe. Push the nozzle into the donut and

pipe the jam in. Just enough to get a taste.

10. Dust the donuts with sugar and serve.