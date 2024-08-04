Advertisement
Sponsored

Mexican Avocado Crema

A silky smooth take on a traditional guacamole. Make sure you have plenty of corn chips on hand!

Ingredients:

2 NZ avocadospeeled and pitted
1/4 cupcoriander, optional
1/2 cupTatua Sour Cream
1/2 tspsalt
3 tbsp lime juiceabout 1 and a half limes
1 clovegarlic

Method

  1. Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth, scraping the sides down between pulses to ensure an even consistency.
  2. Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately, or refrigerate in an airtight jar until ready to serve.
  3. Lasts up to 5 days in the fridge.
