Mexican Avocado Crema

A silky smooth take on a traditional guacamole. Make sure you have plenty of corn chips on hand!
Ingredients:
|2 NZ avocados
|peeled and pitted
|1/4 cup
|coriander, optional
|1/2 cup
|Tatua Sour Cream
|1/2 tsp
|salt
|3 tbsp lime juice
|about 1 and a half limes
|1 clove
|garlic
Method
- Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth, scraping the sides down between pulses to ensure an even consistency.
- Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately, or refrigerate in an airtight jar until ready to serve.
- Lasts up to 5 days in the fridge.
