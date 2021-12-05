Photo / Supplied.

You'll forget all about the classic Christmas pavlova with this recipe for Meringue and Berry Layer Cake! With fresh whipped cream and berries layered between home baked meringue, it's easy to see why.

Prep time: 30 mins

Cook time: 1 hr 30 mins

Serves: 10

Ingredients

4 Egg whites 1 ½ cups White sugar 1 tsp Vinegar 1 tsp Vanilla essence 1 Tbsp Icing sugar 1 cup Fresh strawberries, cut into quarters 1 cup Fresh blueberries 1 cup Fresh raspberry ½ Lemon for juice 300 ml Cream, whipped 50 g Creme fraiche

Directions

Preheat oven to 130°C (110°C fan-forced). Line three baking trays with baking paper. In a mixer, beat the egg whites to form soft peaks, then gradually add the sugar, a few tablespoons at a time. Beat until the mixture is glossy, stiff, and the sugar is dissolved. Add in the vinegar and vanilla essence. Beating for further 2-3 minutes. Spoon a third of the mixture onto each lined tray. Spread the mixture into 3 x 22cm discs. Bake for 90 minutes, or until the outside shell is crisp, then turn off the oven and allow to completely cool, with the oven door closed. In a medium bowl, sprinkle icing sugar over the strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Pour over lemon juice and leave for 30 minutes. In a medium bowl mix together the cream and crème fraîche. To assemble, place one layer of meringue on a serving platter. Spoon half of the cream and top with a quarter of the berry mixture, then with a second layer of meringue. Top this with the remaining cream and a quarter of the berry mixture, reserving any juice. Top with the final meringue disc and remaining berry mixture.

Tip: Store any leftover berries in an air tight container in the freezer.