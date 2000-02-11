Kimberley Crossman's quick vegetable curry

Simon Bridges is this weeks' guest on the brand-new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh & his celebrity guest create a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20. Simon's description of his dream meal, that includes everything from oysters to sorbet, leads Ganesh to create a delicious but inexpensive dinner of steak & frites.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|1/2 tsp
|Cloves
|1/2 tsp
|fennel seeds
|1/2 tsp
|cardamon
|1/2 tsp
|pepper corns
|4
|Bay leaves
|2 cups
|Onions (sliced)
|4 tbl
|Ginger & garlic minced
|3 tbl
|Indian Curry Powder
|4 cups
|Frozen Veg
|2 cans
|Countdown Tomatoes Diced Italian No Added Salt
|Salt & Pepper
|Cooking Oil
|Coriander stalks and leaves
Serve with rice.
Directions
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pot. Get it hot! Fry the fresh spices for 20 seconds.
- Reduce heat to medium and fry the onions and garlic/ginger mix till soft.
- Add the curry powder and cook out on a low to medium heat for between 5-7 mins.
- Add the tomatoes and cook for between 6-8 mins. Medium heat.
- Add coriander stems and mix well. Simmer on low to medium for between 7-10 mins.
- Add vegetables and mix well. Cook for 5 mins.
- Take the curry off the heat and mix in the fresh coriander leaves.
- Do a final season to taste for seasoning.
- Serve with cooked rice.