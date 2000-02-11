Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Kimberley Crossman's quick vegetable curry

Simon Bridges is this weeks' guest on the brand-new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh & his celebrity guest create a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20. Simon's description of his dream meal, that includes everything from oysters to sorbet, leads Ganesh to create a delicious but inexpensive dinner of steak & frites.

Listen to Episode : Simon Bridges.


Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

1/2 tspCloves
1/2 tspfennel seeds
1/2 tspcardamon
1/2 tsppepper corns
4Bay leaves
2 cupsOnions (sliced)
4 tblGinger & garlic minced
3 tblIndian Curry Powder
4 cupsFrozen Veg
2 cansCountdown Tomatoes Diced Italian No Added Salt
Salt & Pepper
Cooking Oil
Coriander stalks and leaves

Serve with rice.

Directions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pot. Get it hot! Fry the fresh spices for 20 seconds.
  2. Reduce heat to medium and fry the onions and garlic/ginger mix till soft.
  3. Add the curry powder and cook out on a low to medium heat for between 5-7 mins.
  4. Add the tomatoes and cook for between 6-8 mins. Medium heat.
  5. Add coriander stems and mix well. Simmer on low to medium for between 7-10 mins.
  6. Add vegetables and mix well. Cook for 5 mins.
  7. Take the curry off the heat and mix in the fresh coriander leaves.
  8. Do a final season to taste for seasoning.
  9. Serve with cooked rice.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Recipes supplied by