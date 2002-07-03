Kevin's Vegetarian Paneer Curry

A buttery curry that brings everyone to the table.
Enjoy this beautiful, buttery vegetarian paneer curry all year round. Filled with sumptuous mouthfuls of paneer swimming in a smooth sauce perfect for dipping your buttery naan bread in. Garnished with fresh Anchor cream that compliments the curry with its smooth and creamy flavor; Kevin's curry is a must for a get together to remember.
Ingredients
|3/4 cup
|Anchor Butter
|4
|tomatoes chopped, or use a 400g can chopped tomatoes
|1 tsp
|tomato purée
|4-5
|cardamom pods, roughly bashed
|1 small
|cinnamon stick
|4
|cashew nuts, finely chopped and soaked in water until soft
|1cm piece
|of ginger, peeled and finely grated
|250g
|store bought paneer, cut into medium cubes
|1tbsp
|fenugreek leaves
|1 tsp
|garam masala
|80 ml
|Anchor Cream, to garnish
|3 cloves
|Garlic
|1 fresh
|chilli
|1
|Bay leaf
Method
- Melt 1 tsp Anchor Butter and 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan over a low-medium heat until sizzling (watch closely so the Anchor Butter doesn't burn). Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick.
- Cover with a lid and cook for 10 mins over a medium heat, stirring occasionally. After 10 mins, remove from the heat, leave to cool, then remove the cinnamon stick and cardamom pods.
- Once cooled, tip the tomatoe mixture and the cashew nuts into a blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Set aside.
- Return the pan to a medium heat, add the remaining Anchor Butter and oil and cook the ginger for a minute. Reduce the heat to low. Tip in the tomato and cashew paste and cook for 5 more minutes.
- Add 1½ tsp sugar and the store bought paneer. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes. Add the fenugreek leaves and garam masala. Mix well. Stir in up to 100ml water to loosen, then remove from the heat.
- Garnish with the Anchor cream.
- Served with buttered naan