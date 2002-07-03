Kevin's Vegetarian Paneer Curry

Melt 1 tsp Anchor Butter and 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan over a low-medium heat until sizzling (watch closely so the Anchor Butter doesn't burn). Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick.

Cover with a lid and cook for 10 mins over a medium heat, stirring occasionally. After 10 mins, remove from the heat, leave to cool, then remove the cinnamon stick and cardamom pods.

Once cooled, tip the tomatoe mixture and the cashew nuts into a blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Set aside.

Return the pan to a medium heat, add the remaining Anchor Butter and oil and cook the ginger for a minute. Reduce the heat to low. Tip in the tomato and cashew paste and cook for 5 more minutes.

Add 1½ tsp sugar and the store bought paneer. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes. Add the fenugreek leaves and garam masala. Mix well. Stir in up to 100ml water to loosen, then remove from the heat.

Garnish with the Anchor cream.