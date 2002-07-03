Voyager 2021 media awards
Kevin's Vegetarian Paneer Curry

A buttery curry that brings everyone to the table.

Enjoy this beautiful, buttery vegetarian paneer curry all year round. Filled with sumptuous mouthfuls of paneer swimming in a smooth sauce perfect for dipping your buttery naan bread in. Garnished with fresh Anchor cream that compliments the curry with its smooth and creamy flavor; Kevin's curry is a must for a get together to remember.

Ingredients

3/4 cupAnchor Butter
4tomatoes chopped, or use a 400g can chopped tomatoes
1 tsptomato purée
4-5cardamom pods, roughly bashed
1 smallcinnamon stick
4cashew nuts, finely chopped and soaked in water until soft
1cm pieceof ginger, peeled and finely grated
250gstore bought paneer, cut into medium cubes
1tbspfenugreek leaves
1 tspgaram masala
80 mlAnchor Cream, to garnish
3 clovesGarlic
1 freshchilli
1Bay leaf

Method

  1. Melt 1 tsp Anchor Butter and 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan over a low-medium heat until sizzling (watch closely so the Anchor Butter doesn't burn). Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick.
  2. Cover with a lid and cook for 10 mins over a medium heat, stirring occasionally. After 10 mins, remove from the heat, leave to cool, then remove the cinnamon stick and cardamom pods.
  3. Once cooled, tip the tomatoe mixture and the cashew nuts into a blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Set aside.
  4. Return the pan to a medium heat, add the remaining Anchor Butter and oil and cook the ginger for a minute. Reduce the heat to low. Tip in the tomato and cashew paste and cook for 5 more minutes.
  5. Add 1½ tsp sugar and the store bought paneer. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes. Add the fenugreek leaves and garam masala. Mix well. Stir in up to 100ml water to loosen, then remove from the heat.
  6. Garnish with the Anchor cream.
  7. Served with buttered naan

