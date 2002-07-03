Jess' Creamy Smoked Fish Pie

Creamy and comforting, a delightful smoked fish pie perfect for any gathering.
Avoid the fuss with Jess's comforting, and very adaptable creamy smoked fish pie. Filled with locally sourced fish, topped with a smooth buttery mash.
Prepare this dish ahead of time so it's ready to put in the oven and bake.
Jess's creamy smoked fish pie will definitely please a crowd.
Ingredients
Mashed potato
|600g
|potatoes, peeled and chopped
|25g
|Anchor Butter
|1⁄2 cup
|Anchor Blue™ milk
Filling
|75g
|Anchor Butter
|75g
|flour
|2 cups
|Anchor Blue™ milk
|1 tsp
|mustard
|1⁄4 tsp
|nutmeg
|1 tsp
|lemon zest
|to taste
|salt and pepper
|500g
|smoked Kahawai*, flaked
|300 - 500g
|either white fish or smoked salmon (all bones removed), cut into 2cm pieces
|3 hard boiled
|eggs, chopped roughly
|½ cup
|frozen peas
|10g
|melted Anchor Butter
|*optional*
|parsley to garnish
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C fan bake.
- Boil potatoes in a large pot of salted water until tender. Drain, then mash in the pot with the Anchor Butter and Anchor Blue™ milk. Season to taste.
- For the filling melt the Anchor Butter in a medium sized saucepan. Sprinkle in the flour and cook for a couple of minutes, on a medium heat.
- Add the Anchor Blue™ milk half a cup at a time stirring continuously after each addition until thick and smooth.
- Remove the saucepan from heat and stir through the mustard, nutmeg, lemon zest. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Gently stir through the fish until well combined. Transfer to an ovenproof dish
- Scatter peas and boiled egg on top of the fish.
- Gently spoon over the mashed potato and spread out using the back of a spoon, making peaks as you go. Brush with the melted Anchor Butter.
- Place into the oven and bake for 25 minutes until golden and bubbling.
- Remove from the oven, serve hot with a sprinkle of fresh parsley.