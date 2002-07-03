Jess' Creamy Smoked Fish Pie

Creamy and comforting, a delightful smoked fish pie perfect for any gathering.

Avoid the fuss with Jess's comforting, and very adaptable creamy smoked fish pie. Filled with locally sourced fish, topped with a smooth buttery mash.

Prepare this dish ahead of time so it's ready to put in the oven and bake.

Jess's creamy smoked fish pie will definitely please a crowd.

Jessica Boell with chef Peter Gordon. Image / Supplied.

Ingredients

Mashed potato

600g potatoes, peeled and chopped 25g Anchor Butter 1⁄2 cup Anchor Blue™ milk

Filling

75g Anchor Butter 75g flour 2 cups Anchor Blue™ milk 1 tsp mustard 1⁄4 tsp nutmeg 1 tsp lemon zest to taste salt and pepper 500g smoked Kahawai*, flaked 300 - 500g either white fish or smoked salmon (all bones removed), cut into 2cm pieces 3 hard boiled eggs, chopped roughly ½ cup frozen peas 10g melted Anchor Butter *optional* parsley to garnish

Method