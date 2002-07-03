Voyager 2021 media awards
Jess' Creamy Smoked Fish Pie

Creamy and comforting, a delightful smoked fish pie perfect for any gathering.

Avoid the fuss with Jess's comforting, and very adaptable creamy smoked fish pie. Filled with locally sourced fish, topped with a smooth buttery mash.

Prepare this dish ahead of time so it's ready to put in the oven and bake.

Jess's creamy smoked fish pie will definitely please a crowd.

Jessica Boell with chef Peter Gordon. Image / Supplied.
Ingredients

Mashed potato

600gpotatoes, peeled and chopped
25gAnchor Butter
1⁄2 cupAnchor Blue™ milk

Filling

75gAnchor Butter
75gflour
2 cupsAnchor Blue™ milk
1 tspmustard
1⁄4 tspnutmeg
1 tsplemon zest
to tastesalt and pepper
500gsmoked Kahawai*, flaked
300 - 500geither white fish or smoked salmon (all bones removed), cut into 2cm pieces
3 hard boiledeggs, chopped roughly
½ cupfrozen peas
10gmelted Anchor Butter
*optional*parsley to garnish

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C fan bake.
  2. Boil potatoes in a large pot of salted water until tender. Drain, then mash in the pot with the Anchor Butter and Anchor Blue™ milk. Season to taste.
  3. For the filling melt the Anchor Butter in a medium sized saucepan. Sprinkle in the flour and cook for a couple of minutes, on a medium heat.
  4. Add the Anchor Blue™ milk half a cup at a time stirring continuously after each addition until thick and smooth.
  5. Remove the saucepan from heat and stir through the mustard, nutmeg, lemon zest. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  6. Gently stir through the fish until well combined. Transfer to an ovenproof dish
  7. Scatter peas and boiled egg on top of the fish.
  8. Gently spoon over the mashed potato and spread out using the back of a spoon, making peaks as you go. Brush with the melted Anchor Butter.
  9. Place into the oven and bake for 25 minutes until golden and bubbling.
  10. Remove from the oven, serve hot with a sprinkle of fresh parsley.

