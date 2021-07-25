Homemade Hummus

Hummus is surprisingly fast to make and tastes yummier when made from scratch. You can easily spice up your hummus by adding harissa or your favourite spices.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: None
Serves: 3/4 cup
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Chantal Organics Hulled Tahini
|2
|cloves garlic, crushed
|1/2 tsp
|salt
|1/2 tsp
|chilli powder
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|400g
|can Chantal Organics Chickpeas drained
|3 Tbsp
|Chantal Organics Chickpeas brine reserved
|Juice of 1 lemon
To serve (optional):
|Sliced fresh bread
|FreshLife Pine Nuts
|Superb Herb Parsley
Directions
- Add Chantal Organics Hulled Tahini, garlic, salt, chilli powder, Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil and lemon juice into a blender. Blend on high for 1–2 minutes until the mixture lightens in colour.
- Add the Chantal Organics Chickpeas into the blender. Blend on high until the mixture stops moving. Turn off, scrape down the sides and toss the mixture. Blend on high again for 2–3 minutes until smooth. While the machine is running add a tablespoon of brine in at a time.
- Chill and serve as a dip with your favourite bread, raw carrot sticks, capsicum or cucumber. Garnish with fresh herbs.
Tip
Try different variations by adding in a handful of parsley, spinach and feta. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts on top. Or try adding 1 roasted red pepper and 1 Tbsp harissa plus dukkah and basil sprinkled on top.
