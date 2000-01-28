Hollie Smith's One Pot Eggplant Parmigiana

Photo / Getty Images.

You may know Tom Sainsbury from Snapchat, TV or the Theatre. What you might not know that after growing up on a dairy farm he's now vegan and that he's far from a natural performer. In this episode he speaks with Ganesh Raj about how he chooses his characters and why he's obsessed with red cabbage. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, each week Ganesh will ask his celebrity guests what their death row meal is, and then turn it into a recipe that feed 4 peoples for less than $20.

Listen to Episode 5: Hollie Smith.



Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Serves: 4



Ingredients

4 Fresh Produce Eggplant 4 cups Colby cheese (Grated) 4 cups Olive oil 4 tbl fresh herbs (*look for Italian herbs that are on special such as Basil, Oregano, Thyme and Parsley)

Tomato Sauce

3 cans Chopped tomatoes 4 tbl Garlic (minced) 4 tbl Dried Italian herbs

Directions

Slice each eggplant lengthways into 4 slices - Lay them out on a paper towel on a flat surface (a cutting board works well) Rub in 2 tsp of salt on the raw eggplant. Water will start to emerge from the eggplant. Leave it for a good 30mins so as much water as possible can seep out. This will keep the eggplant from becoming soggy when cooked. Pat dry the wet eggplant with a paper towel and set aside - Fry all the eggplant in shallow oil, on medium heat, till golden brown. Then set aside. Make the tomato sauce as per below. Once the sauce is done, in the same pan, place two pieces of eggplant in the sauce. Cover generously with cheese. Then lay two more pieces of eggplant onto the cheese. Cover those two pieces of eggplant with whatever cheese is remaining. Cover with a lid and leave to cook on stovetop over a low to medium heat for 7 mins. Lift the lid. Chop the fresh herbs and garnish on top - Dig in!

Tomato sauce