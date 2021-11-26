Hilary Barry's Thai fish cakes

Hilary Barry is the inaugral guest on the brands new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, each week Ganesh will ask his celebrity guests what their death row meal is, and then turn it into a recipe that feed 4 peoples for less than $20. On this episode Hilary talks about how food is her love language, admits she's a control freak in the kitchen and Ganesh turns her love of seafood into a recipe for Thai Fish Cakes.
Listen to Episode 1: Hilary Barry Hates Brussels Sprouts.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|500 g
|Basa Fish (Countdown Fish Fillets Basa)
|4 Tbsp
|Red curry paste ( Exotic Food Asian Red Curry Paste)
|1
|Egg
|¼ cup
|Corn flour
|8
|Countdown Beans Green, chopped into ½ cm pieces (Countdown's own green beans)
|1 ½ Tbsp
|Fish sauce or soy sauce
|1 ½ Tbsp
|Lime or lemon juice
|½ cup
|Coriander stems, chopped (save the leaves)
|2 cups
|Cucumber, grated (leave it in the bowl so the juices come out)
|4 Tbsp
|Trident Sweet Chilli Sauce Hot
|Cooking oil
|Cooked rice for 4 people
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Make sure the fish is well defrosted. Leaving it overnight in the fridge is best. It needs to be soft enough to work with.
- In a bowl, combine the fish, curry paste, fish or soy sauce, coriander stems, lemon or lime juice and the egg. If you have a food processor, use that that to blend everything up. If not, get in there with a fork or a potato masher and get it as fine a paste as you can.
- Add the corn flour and chopped green beans to mix and combine well.
- Heat the oil, in a pan, over a medium heat. 4-5 tbl should be fine depending on the pan you use.
- Take a tablespoon of the mix and lay it down on the oil. Fashion the fish cakes into 1.5-inch discs that are about 1 cm high.
- Fry the fish cakes in the oil till golden brown on each side. When finished, place them on paper towels to cool. Repeat till all the fish is cooked.
- Drain the water from the grated cucumber.
- Combine with the Sweet Chilli sauce and chopped coriander leaves. Set aside.
- Bowl up your rice, load up with fish cakes, drizzle with sauce, and you're ready to smash it!