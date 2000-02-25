Hayley Sproull's 'Pork & Chive Dumplings

Mix the pork, garlic, eggs, ginger, sesame oil, sugar, in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Combine well.

Clean a section of your bench and setup dumpling wrappers.

Place 1 tbl of the mix into each wrapper.

Dip your finger in water and rub on half the edge of the wrapper. Then fold the dry side onto the wet side. Crimp the edges to seal it. Set aside.

Heat some oil, in a pan, over a medium heat.

Add the dumplings, side by side, in the pan, and cook until the bottoms stats to turn brown.

Add ½ cup of water to the pan and close the lid.

Cook for 3 – 4 mins until the bottom is crisp and golden brown. Remove and set aside.

Continue the same process to cook all the dumplings, adding oil and water when necessary.