Hayley Sproull's 'Pork & Chive Dumplings

Mitch James is this weeks' guest on the brand new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh & his celebrity guest create a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20. Mitch's sweet tooth and obsession with the Unholy Donut leads Ganesh to prepare us a recipe for delicious, homemade donuts that anyone can make and everyone will love!
Prep time: 12 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Makes: Between 30 and 35 mini donuts
Ingredients
|500g
|Countdown Free Farmed Pork Mince
|1 tbl
|White vinegar
|1 tbl
|Ginger (minced)
|1 tbl
|Garlic (minced)
|2
|Large Eggs (beaten)
|½ cup
|Chives (chopped)
|1 tbl
|Sesame Oil
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|40
|Pre-made Wonton Wrapper
|Salt to taste
|Pepper to taste
|Oil for frying
Dipping sauce
|1 cup
|Light soy sauce
|2 tbl
|Sesame oil
|2 tbl
|Chinese cooking wine
Directions
- Mix the pork, garlic, eggs, ginger, sesame oil, sugar, in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Combine well.
- Clean a section of your bench and setup dumpling wrappers.
- Place 1 tbl of the mix into each wrapper.
- Dip your finger in water and rub on half the edge of the wrapper. Then fold the dry side onto the wet side. Crimp the edges to seal it. Set aside.
- Heat some oil, in a pan, over a medium heat.
- Add the dumplings, side by side, in the pan, and cook until the bottoms stats to turn brown.
- Add ½ cup of water to the pan and close the lid.
- Cook for 3 – 4 mins until the bottom is crisp and golden brown. Remove and set aside.
- Continue the same process to cook all the dumplings, adding oil and water when necessary.
- Combine the dipping sauce ingredients and serve with the dumplings.