Harissa Chicken with Kale & Bulgur Wheat Salad

Dressing: Place all the ingredients in a small food processor and blitz to a dressing consistency. Pour into a container and set aside.

Salad: Cook the bulgur wheat according to the packet instructions, then allow to cool. Once cooled, add 2/3 of the dressing and mix through.

Finely chop the kale and mix through the bulgur wheat.

Rinse the preserved lemon to remove any brine and scoop out the flesh, keeping only the skin. Dice the skin finely and mix into the salad. Season to taste.

Chicken: Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

Whisk the yoghurt and cornflour together in a large bowl.

Add the harissa, cumin, and mint and whisk again.