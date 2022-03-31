Harissa Chicken with Kale & Bulgur Wheat Salad

This spicy chicken dish is an absolute cracker. The chicken is covered in a harissa yoghurt marinade, which keeps it lovely and moist during cooking and adds a real flavour kick. Served alongside a delicious bulgur wheat salad, it's a taste sensation.
Cook time: 1h 20 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Dressing
|1 small
|clove garlic, chopped roughly
|½
|Juice of a lemon
|¼ Cup
|tahini paste
|¼ cup
|water
|¼ packed cup
|mint leaves
|¼ packed cup
|coriander
|pinch of
|salt and pepper
Salad
|½ cup
|bulgur wheat
|1 bunch
|kale, stalks removed (roughly 90 grams)
|½
|preserved lemon
Chicken
|8
|chicken thighs, boneless and skin-on
|1 heaped teaspoon
|cornflour
|4 tbsp
|harissa paste
|1 tsp
|ground cumin
|½ cup
|finely chopped mint
Method
- Dressing: Place all the ingredients in a small food processor and blitz to a dressing consistency. Pour into a container and set aside.
- Salad: Cook the bulgur wheat according to the packet instructions, then allow to cool. Once cooled, add 2/3 of the dressing and mix through.
- Finely chop the kale and mix through the bulgur wheat.
- Rinse the preserved lemon to remove any brine and scoop out the flesh, keeping only the skin. Dice the skin finely and mix into the salad. Season to taste.
- Chicken: Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.
- Whisk the yoghurt and cornflour together in a large bowl.
- Add the harissa, cumin, and mint and whisk again.
- Add the chicken to the bowl and turn until it is all well coated. At this point you can cover the chicken and refrigerate overnight to marinade, or place the chicken in a large roasting dish and bake for 45-50 minutes until golden and cooked through. To serve: Serve the chicken with the salad and a dollop of Anchor Protein+ Yoghurt on the side.