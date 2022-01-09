Voyager 2021 media awards
Haloumi Pasta Salad

Photo / Supplied.

Ready to eat? You will be with this Haloumi Pasta Salad! Full of pasta, fried haloumi, pesto, tomatoes, olives, and more – the perfect side dish for when you're entertaining or need to take a plate.

Prep time: 40 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

250 gDried fusilli, penne or farfalle pasta
1 TbspOlive oil
200 gHaloumi, sliced
3 TbspBasil pesto
1 TbspRed wine vinegar
1 TbspLemon juice
2 TbspExtra virgin olive oil
¼Red onion, thinly sliced
½Cucumber, diced
200 gCherry tomatoes, halved
½ cupKalamata olives, pitted
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Cook pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for 10 minutes. Drain well and leave to cool.
  2. Heat oil in a frying pan. Once hot, add haloumi slices and fry on a medium heat for 1-2 minutes per side until golden. Remove slices, placing on a chopping board and cut the slices in half again.
  3. In a large bowl, add basil pesto, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Whisk together until combined.
  4. Add the drained pasta and haloumi pieces followed by the red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and olives. Stir to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.
  5. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until serving.

Recipes supplied by