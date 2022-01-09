Ready to eat? You will be with this Haloumi Pasta Salad! Full of pasta, fried haloumi, pesto, tomatoes, olives, and more – the perfect side dish for when you're entertaining or need to take a plate.
Prep time: 40 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|250 g
|Dried fusilli, penne or farfalle pasta
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|200 g
|Haloumi, sliced
|3 Tbsp
|Basil pesto
|1 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|¼
|Red onion, thinly sliced
|½
|Cucumber, diced
|200 g
|Cherry tomatoes, halved
|½ cup
|Kalamata olives, pitted
|Salt to taste
|Pepper to taste
Directions
- Cook pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for 10 minutes. Drain well and leave to cool.
- Heat oil in a frying pan. Once hot, add haloumi slices and fry on a medium heat for 1-2 minutes per side until golden. Remove slices, placing on a chopping board and cut the slices in half again.
- In a large bowl, add basil pesto, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Whisk together until combined.
- Add the drained pasta and haloumi pieces followed by the red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and olives. Stir to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until serving.