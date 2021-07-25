Voyager 2022 media awards
French Charcuterie Grazing Board

Let everyone create their own open sandwich masterpiece with an impressive spread of delicious fillings and condiments.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: None
Serves: 6

Crostini Ingredients

½loaf Ploughmans Bakery Olive and Herb Bread
2 Tbspolive oil
1 tspmixed dried herbs
½ tspsalt flakes

Platter ideas Ingredients

Assorted cold cuts
Chutney or relish
½ loaf ofPloughmans Bakery olive and herb bread, broken into pieces
fewAssorted cheeses
handfulAssorted olives
Caper berries
small bowl ofCapers
Sun dried tomatoes
Artichokes
Olivado omega oils
Balsamic vinegar
Superb Herb thyme leaves
Superb Herb basil leaves

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 degree celsius. Line a flat tray with baking paper.
  2. Cut the first measure of Ploughmans olive and herb bread in half. Place onto the prepared tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over dried herbs and salt.
  3. Bake in the oven for 5–10 mins until lightly golden.
  4. Your guests or family can create their favourite combinations.
Photo / Supplied.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

