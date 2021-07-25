French Charcuterie Grazing Board

Let everyone create their own open sandwich masterpiece with an impressive spread of delicious fillings and condiments.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: None
Serves: 6
Crostini Ingredients
|½
|loaf Ploughmans Bakery Olive and Herb Bread
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|1 tsp
|mixed dried herbs
|½ tsp
|salt flakes
Platter ideas Ingredients
|Assorted cold cuts
|Chutney or relish
|½ loaf of
|Ploughmans Bakery olive and herb bread, broken into pieces
|few
|Assorted cheeses
|handful
|Assorted olives
|Caper berries
|small bowl of
|Capers
|Sun dried tomatoes
|Artichokes
|Olivado omega oils
|Balsamic vinegar
|Superb Herb thyme leaves
|Superb Herb basil leaves
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180 degree celsius. Line a flat tray with baking paper.
- Cut the first measure of Ploughmans olive and herb bread in half. Place onto the prepared tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over dried herbs and salt.
- Bake in the oven for 5–10 mins until lightly golden.
- Your guests or family can create their favourite combinations.
