French Charcuterie Grazing Board

Let everyone create their own open sandwich masterpiece with an impressive spread of delicious fillings and condiments.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: None

Serves: 6

Crostini Ingredients

½ loaf Ploughmans Bakery Olive and Herb Bread 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp mixed dried herbs ½ tsp salt flakes

Platter ideas Ingredients

Assorted cold cuts Chutney or relish ½ loaf of Ploughmans Bakery olive and herb bread, broken into pieces few Assorted cheeses handful Assorted olives Caper berries small bowl of Capers Sun dried tomatoes Artichokes Olivado omega oils Balsamic vinegar Superb Herb thyme leaves Superb Herb basil leaves

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180 degree celsius. Line a flat tray with baking paper. Cut the first measure of Ploughmans olive and herb bread in half. Place onto the prepared tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over dried herbs and salt. Bake in the oven for 5–10 mins until lightly golden. Your guests or family can create their favourite combinations.

Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.