Feijoa & Rhubarb Crumble Cake

Photo / Supplied.

Feijoa and white chocolate combine in this gorgeous cheesecake to give you a dessert that will delight the whole family. Plus, there is no baking involved - just whip it up in the morning, pop it in the fridge to chill and you're good to go.

Cook time: 1h 0 min
Serves: 8

Ingredients

Cake

150 gramsplain flour
90 gramsAnchor Butter, melted
60mLAnchor Fresh Cream
2 teaspoonsbaking powder
1/2 teaspoonmixed spice
50 gramssugar
1 free-rangeegg
1 teaspoonvanilla essence
75 gramsrhubarb, roughly chopped
75 gramsfeijoa pulp, roughly chopped

Crumble topping

50 gramsplain flour
1 teaspoonground cinnamon
2 tablespoonssoft brown sugar
1 tablespoonsugar
40 gramscold Anchor Butter, cubed

Method

Cake

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C bake
  2. In a large bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and mixed spice, then add the sugar and stir until fully combined.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, Anchor Fresh Cream, vanilla essence and melted Anchor Butter.
  4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and fold together until well combined.
  5. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and spread out evenly.
  6. Scatter the feijoa and rhubarb over the top of the cake mixture and press in gently.

Crumble

Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and rub the butter in until the mixture resembles wet sand.
Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the fruit, then bake the cake for 35-40 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

