Feijoa & Rhubarb Crumble Cake

Feijoa and white chocolate combine in this gorgeous cheesecake to give you a dessert that will delight the whole family. Plus, there is no baking involved - just whip it up in the morning, pop it in the fridge to chill and you're good to go.
Cook time: 1h 0 min
Serves: 8
Ingredients
Cake
|150 grams
|plain flour
|90 grams
|Anchor Butter, melted
|60mL
|Anchor Fresh Cream
|2 teaspoons
|baking powder
|1/2 teaspoon
|mixed spice
|50 grams
|sugar
|1 free-range
|egg
|1 teaspoon
|vanilla essence
|75 grams
|rhubarb, roughly chopped
|75 grams
|feijoa pulp, roughly chopped
Crumble topping
|50 grams
|plain flour
|1 teaspoon
|ground cinnamon
|2 tablespoons
|soft brown sugar
|1 tablespoon
|sugar
|40 grams
|cold Anchor Butter, cubed
Method
Cake
- Preheat the oven to 180°C bake
- In a large bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and mixed spice, then add the sugar and stir until fully combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, Anchor Fresh Cream, vanilla essence and melted Anchor Butter.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry and fold together until well combined.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and spread out evenly.
- Scatter the feijoa and rhubarb over the top of the cake mixture and press in gently.
Crumble
Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and rub the butter in until the mixture resembles wet sand.
Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the fruit, then bake the cake for 35-40 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.