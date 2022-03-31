Feijoa & Rhubarb Crumble Cake

Photo / Supplied.

Feijoa and white chocolate combine in this gorgeous cheesecake to give you a dessert that will delight the whole family. Plus, there is no baking involved - just whip it up in the morning, pop it in the fridge to chill and you're good to go.

Cook time: 1h 0 min

Serves: 8

Ingredients

Cake

150 grams plain flour 90 grams Anchor Butter, melted 60mL Anchor Fresh Cream 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon mixed spice 50 grams sugar 1 free-range egg 1 teaspoon vanilla essence 75 grams rhubarb, roughly chopped 75 grams feijoa pulp, roughly chopped

Crumble topping

50 grams plain flour 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 tablespoons soft brown sugar 1 tablespoon sugar 40 grams cold Anchor Butter, cubed

Method

Cake

Preheat the oven to 180°C bake In a large bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and mixed spice, then add the sugar and stir until fully combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, Anchor Fresh Cream, vanilla essence and melted Anchor Butter. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and fold together until well combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and spread out evenly. Scatter the feijoa and rhubarb over the top of the cake mixture and press in gently.

Crumble

Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and rub the butter in until the mixture resembles wet sand.

Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the fruit, then bake the cake for 35-40 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.