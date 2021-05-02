Espresso mocktail recipe + video

Voyager 2022 media awards
It may not have alcohol in it but this coffee cocktail still packs a delicious punch.

Prep time: 5-10 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients

Mocktail

2Shots (60ml) De'Longhi espresso
¼ cupSweetened condensed milk
½ cupFull cream milk
¼ tspVanilla bean paste, optional
Ice cubes

Coffee sugar

2 TbspCaster sugar
2 tspInstant coffee powder

Equipment

2Martini glasses
Cocktail shaker

We used a De'Longhi Primadonna Soul coffee machine

Directions

  1. Using your De'Longhi Primadonna Soul coffee machine, make espresso coffee. Set aside.
  2. For the coffee sugar: Mix caster sugar and coffee powder together then pour onto a saucer. Wet the edges of martini glasses then dip into coffee sugar. Set aside.
  3. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in espresso, condensed milk, milk and vanilla bean paste, if using, shake vigorously until frothy and cold, about 1 minutes. Pour into prepared martini glasses and serve immediately.
Photo / Supplied.
