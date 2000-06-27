Voyager 2021 media awards
Eggplant & Roasted Pumpkin Lasagne

A great lasagne is a wonderfully hearty family meal and this vegetarian version is extra wholesome and totally delicious.


Cook time: 2h 20 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

1kgbutternut squash
Dash ofolive oil
3large aubergines, cut into 1cm slices

White sauce

100gAnchor Unsalted Butter
100gplain flour
4 cups Anchor Blue milkAnchor Blue milk
1bay leaf
50ggrated Parmesan
125gAnchor Shredded Cheddar

To assemble

400glasagne sheets
2 cupstomato passata
30basil leaves
100gAnchor Tasty cheese, grated
Baking dish(25 x 30cm x 8cm deep)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.
  2. Carefully cut the butternut squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Place cut side up on a large roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and bake for 1 hour.
  3. Allow to cool slightly, then scrape the flesh from the skin and place in a bowl. Mash the roasted butternut squash well and set aside.
  4. While the butternut squash bakes, drizzle the eggplant slices with olive oil and cook in batches in a large frypan or griddle pan, flipping halfway through. Remove and set aside.
  5. White sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan on a medium heat. Add the flour, mix to form a paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
  6. Whisk in the milk a little at a time, then add the bay leaf and continue to cook until you have a thick white sauce. Remove from the heat and add the cheeses, whisking to combine. Season to taste.
  7. To assemble: Cover the base of the baking dish with half the eggplant then spread over half the mashed butternut squash. Pour over half the passata and scatter with half the basil leaves. Cover with pasta sheets then pour over half the white sauce.
  8. Repeat with the remaining eggplant, butternut squash, passata, basil leaves and lasagne sheets. To finish, pour over the remaining white sauce and sprinkle over the grated Anchor Tasty cheese.
  9. Bake for 40 minutes at 180°C fan bake until golden and bubbling.
  10. Remove and allow to rest for 20 minutes before serving.

