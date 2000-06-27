Eggplant & Roasted Pumpkin Lasagne

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

Carefully cut the butternut squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Place cut side up on a large roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and bake for 1 hour.

Allow to cool slightly, then scrape the flesh from the skin and place in a bowl. Mash the roasted butternut squash well and set aside.

While the butternut squash bakes, drizzle the eggplant slices with olive oil and cook in batches in a large frypan or griddle pan, flipping halfway through. Remove and set aside.

White sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan on a medium heat. Add the flour, mix to form a paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Whisk in the milk a little at a time, then add the bay leaf and continue to cook until you have a thick white sauce. Remove from the heat and add the cheeses, whisking to combine. Season to taste.

To assemble: Cover the base of the baking dish with half the eggplant then spread over half the mashed butternut squash. Pour over half the passata and scatter with half the basil leaves. Cover with pasta sheets then pour over half the white sauce.

Repeat with the remaining eggplant, butternut squash, passata, basil leaves and lasagne sheets. To finish, pour over the remaining white sauce and sprinkle over the grated Anchor Tasty cheese.

Bake for 40 minutes at 180°C fan bake until golden and bubbling.