Easy Bread Pizza Cups

Super simple but oh so tasty, these cheesy cups make for a delicious snack or lunch in minutes.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
|12 slices
|Tip Top Supersoft White Sandwich Bread
|1 jar
|passata sauce or pizza sauce
|1 cup
|grated colby cheese
|125g
|streaky bacon, cooked and roughly chopped
|Handful
|Superb Herb Oregano, chopped (optional)
|Olivado Avocado Cooking Oil
Directions
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease muffin tin with oil.
- Cut the crusts off the slices of Tip Top bread. One at a time, place each slice over a muffin hole and gently press the bread to form a cup (if the bread breaks up, it is okay, just stick it back in the torn place).
- Brush each bread cup with Olivado Avocado Oil. Fill each cup with a spoonful of passata, some grated cheese, sprinkle over the crispy bacon and Superb Herb Oregano.
- Bake for 5–6 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Let them cool in the tin for a while before you remove.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.