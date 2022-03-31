Dauphinoise Potatoes

Preheat the oven to 180⁰C, and grease a roasting dish.

In a frying pan, add the olive oil and onion, and gently fry for around 2-3 minutes until softened.

Place a layer of potato slices in the roasting dish, sprinkle with the onion, garlic, salt and pepper, and then repeat.

Continue until you have at least 4 layers.

Pour the a2 Milk™ over the top until the top layer is just covered.