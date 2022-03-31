A simple dish with a fancy name, these dauphinoise potatoes will be the stand-out dish at any BBQ or potluck!
Cook time: 2h 0 min
Serves: 8
Ingredients
|2 large
|onions – peeled and ﬁnely chopped
|1 pint (570ml)
|whole a2 Milk™ Blue
|2
|garlic cloves – peeled and crushed
|To taste
|Salt and pepper
|1 tbsp
|olive oil
|6-8 large
|jacket potatoes –washed and thinly sliced
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180⁰C, and grease a roasting dish.
- In a frying pan, add the olive oil and onion, and gently fry for around 2-3 minutes until softened.
- Place a layer of potato slices in the roasting dish, sprinkle with the onion, garlic, salt and pepper, and then repeat.
- Continue until you have at least 4 layers.
- Pour the a2 Milk™ over the top until the top layer is just covered.
- Roast in the oven for around 1hr 30 minutes, until the potato is soft