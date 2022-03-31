Voyager 2021 media awards
Dauphinoise Potatoes

A simple dish with a fancy name, these dauphinoise potatoes will be the stand-out dish at any BBQ or potluck!

Cook time: 2h 0 min
Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 largeonions – peeled and ﬁnely chopped
1 pint (570ml)whole a2 Milk™ Blue
2garlic cloves – peeled and crushed
To tasteSalt and pepper
1 tbspolive oil
6-8 largejacket potatoes –washed and thinly sliced

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180⁰C, and grease a roasting dish.
  2. In a frying pan, add the olive oil and onion, and gently fry for around 2-3 minutes until softened.
  3. Place a layer of potato slices in the roasting dish, sprinkle with the onion, garlic, salt and pepper, and then repeat.
  4. Continue until you have at least 4 layers.
  5. Pour the a2 Milk™ over the top until the top layer is just covered.
  6. Roast in the oven for around 1hr 30 minutes, until the potato is soft

