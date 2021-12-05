Dark Chocolate, Orange & Chilli Croissant Pudding

Pre-heat the oven to 160°C and grease a shallow 2 litre (8 cup) ovenproof dish.

Combine the cream, milk, sugar and vanilla in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and heat until the mixture almost reaches the boil. Remove from the heat.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, then while you continue to whisk, pour in the cream mixture in a thin, steady stream. Add the orange zest, cinnamon and chilli powder along with a pinch of salt. Set aside to cool.

Once cool, dip the croissant slices into the custard mixture then arrange in a layer over the bottom of the dish, scatter over half of the chocolate and repeat with the remaining croissant slices.