These 'crumble' stuffed pears with honey yoghurt are delectable and easy to whip up on a cold night. They are so healthy you may need to make a double batch!
Cook time: 1h 10 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|2
|pears
|2 tbsp
|Anchor Butter, cubed
|2 tbsp
|brown sugar
|¼ tsp
|sea salt
|2 tsp
|ginger, chopped
|1 tsp
|cinnamon
|½ cup
|sunflower seeds (we love Alison's Pantry)
|½ cup
|pecans (we love Alison's Pantry)
Serve with
|1 cup
|Probiotic+ Natural Unsweetened Yoghurt
|2 tbsp
|multifloral honey (we love Airborne Honey)
Method
- Preheat oven to 190C.
- Cut the pears in half and scoop out the seeds to create space for the 'crumble filling' (you can use a regular spoon for this or a cookie or melon scoop).
- Cut a tiny slice off the bottom of each pear half, so they can sit flat in a roasting pan, then place in a roasting pan or dish.
- Place the butter, brown sugar, sea salt, ginger, cinnamon, sunflower seeds and pecans to a blender and pulse until a crumble forms.
- Fill the pears with the 'crumble' and bake for 60 minutes, until 'crumble' is golden and the pears are tender.
- Serve warm with Greek yogurt and a drizzle of multifloral honey.