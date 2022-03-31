'Crumble' Stuffed Pears With Honey Yoghurt

Preheat oven to 190C.

Cut the pears in half and scoop out the seeds to create space for the 'crumble filling' (you can use a regular spoon for this or a cookie or melon scoop).

Cut a tiny slice off the bottom of each pear half, so they can sit flat in a roasting pan, then place in a roasting pan or dish.

Place the butter, brown sugar, sea salt, ginger, cinnamon, sunflower seeds and pecans to a blender and pulse until a crumble forms.

Fill the pears with the 'crumble' and bake for 60 minutes, until 'crumble' is golden and the pears are tender.