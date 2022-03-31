Voyager 2021 media awards
'Crumble' Stuffed Pears With Honey Yoghurt

These 'crumble' stuffed pears with honey yoghurt are delectable and easy to whip up on a cold night. They are so healthy you may need to make a double batch!

Cook time: 1h 10 mins
Serves: 2

Ingredients

2pears
2 tbspAnchor Butter, cubed
2 tbspbrown sugar
¼ tspsea salt
2 tspginger, chopped
1 tspcinnamon
½ cupsunflower seeds (we love Alison's Pantry)
½ cuppecans (we love Alison's Pantry)

Serve with

1 cupProbiotic+ Natural Unsweetened Yoghurt
2 tbspmultifloral honey (we love Airborne Honey)

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 190C.
  2. Cut the pears in half and scoop out the seeds to create space for the 'crumble filling' (you can use a regular spoon for this or a cookie or melon scoop).
  3. Cut a tiny slice off the bottom of each pear half, so they can sit flat in a roasting pan, then place in a roasting pan or dish.
  4. Place the butter, brown sugar, sea salt, ginger, cinnamon, sunflower seeds and pecans to a blender and pulse until a crumble forms.
  5. Fill the pears with the 'crumble' and bake for 60 minutes, until 'crumble' is golden and the pears are tender.
  6. Serve warm with Greek yogurt and a drizzle of multifloral honey.

