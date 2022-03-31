Coffee & Walnut No Bake Cheesecake

Photo / Supplied.

What's better than coffee or cheesecake? A coffee and walnut no bake cheesecake! This one is seriously simple and seriously scrumptious. Our cheesecake is mighty decadent and will feed an army of foodies, but you're welcome to halve the recipe at home. You can make it ahead of time and store in the fridge.

Cook time: 30 mins

Serves: 1

Ingredients

For the base:

1 cup American walnuts (we love Alison's Pantry) 400g digestive biscuits 200g Anchor Butter, melted

For the filling:

600g Anchor Cream Cheese 500ml Anchor Fresh Cream 160g icing sugar 2 tsp vanilla essence 3 tbsp instant coffee, dissolved in 50 ml of boiling water then cooled 3 tbsp dark cocoa

To decorate:

½ cup walnuts, halved (we love Alison's Pantry) 1 block dark chocolate, shavings Ground coffee

Method