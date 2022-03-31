Coffee & Walnut No Bake Cheesecake

What's better than coffee or cheesecake? A coffee and walnut no bake cheesecake! This one is seriously simple and seriously scrumptious. Our cheesecake is mighty decadent and will feed an army of foodies, but you're welcome to halve the recipe at home. You can make it ahead of time and store in the fridge.
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 1
Ingredients
For the base:
|1 cup
|American walnuts (we love Alison's Pantry)
|400g
|digestive biscuits
|200g
|Anchor Butter, melted
For the filling:
|600g
|Anchor Cream Cheese
|500ml
|Anchor Fresh Cream
|160g
|icing sugar
|2 tsp
|vanilla essence
|3 tbsp
|instant coffee, dissolved in 50 ml of boiling water then cooled
|3 tbsp
|dark cocoa
To decorate:
|½ cup
|walnuts, halved (we love Alison's Pantry)
|1 block
|dark chocolate, shavings
|Ground coffee
Method
- Grease and line a springform cake tin.
- Place American walnuts, digestive biscuits and melted butter to a food processor and blend until crumbed.
- Pour into the cake tin and pat down firmly. Chill for 1 hour, or until set.
- For the filling, place the cream cheese, icing sugar and vanilla essence in a bowl and whisk until smooth (or use a cake mixer).
- Add in the cream, mixing until well combined. Gently mix in the dissolved instant coffee.
- Pour the filling over the set biscuit base, using a spatula to smooth it out.
- Pop in the fridge for 4 hours (or overnight) until set.
- Leave in the fridge until ready to serve then remove from the cake tin and decorate with walnuts, ground coffee and dark chocolate shavings.