Coffee & Pretzel Crumb Banoffee Pie

Pre heat oven to 180C.

Process biscuits and pretzels in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter and pulse to just combine. Press into the base and sides of a 25cm tart tin with removable sides and bake for 10 minutes.

To make the caramel put the condensed milk, butter and sugar in a medium saucepan and cook over a low heat stirring with a wooden spoon until it thickens and darkens slightly (about 15 minutes). Don't boil! Stir in coffee powder until dissolved.

Pour caramel into tart base and spread gently with a spatula.

Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.

Top with cream, banana, grated chocolate and extra pretzels if you wish.

Serve immediately as you don't want the banana to brown.