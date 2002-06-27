Coffee & Pretzel Crumb Banoffee Pie

We've added a delicious twist with a hit of coffee in the caramel and some salted pretzels for extra crunch factor. Possibly the best banoffee pie recipe you'll ever taste!
Cook time: 1h 15mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
Base:
|225g
|digestive biscuits
|90g
|salted pretzels
|220g
|Anchor Butter, melted
Caramel:
|395g can
|condensed milk
|½ cup
|brown sugar
|2 tsp
|instant coffee powder
To serve:
|300ml
|Anchor cream, whipped
|2 ripe
|bananas, peeled, sliced
|50g
|70% dark chocolate, grated
|Extra salted pretzels
|(optional)
Method
- Pre heat oven to 180C.
- Process biscuits and pretzels in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter and pulse to just combine. Press into the base and sides of a 25cm tart tin with removable sides and bake for 10 minutes.
- To make the caramel put the condensed milk, butter and sugar in a medium saucepan and cook over a low heat stirring with a wooden spoon until it thickens and darkens slightly (about 15 minutes). Don't boil! Stir in coffee powder until dissolved.
- Pour caramel into tart base and spread gently with a spatula.
- Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.
- Top with cream, banana, grated chocolate and extra pretzels if you wish.
- Serve immediately as you don't want the banana to brown.
- Mix it up Omit the coffee and add sea salt for a salted caramel banoffee pie. Or add 200g melted milk chocolate to the caramel for a chocolate banoffee pie.