Coffee & Pretzel Crumb Banoffee Pie

We've added a delicious twist with a hit of coffee in the caramel and some salted pretzels for extra crunch factor. Possibly the best banoffee pie recipe you'll ever taste!

Cook time: 1h 15mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

Base:

225gdigestive biscuits
90gsalted pretzels
220gAnchor Butter, melted

Caramel:

395g cancondensed milk
½ cupbrown sugar
2 tspinstant coffee powder

To serve:

300mlAnchor cream, whipped
2 ripebananas, peeled, sliced
50g70% dark chocolate, grated
Extra salted pretzels(optional)

Method

  1. Pre heat oven to 180C.
  2. Process biscuits and pretzels in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter and pulse to just combine. Press into the base and sides of a 25cm tart tin with removable sides and bake for 10 minutes.
  3. To make the caramel put the condensed milk, butter and sugar in a medium saucepan and cook over a low heat stirring with a wooden spoon until it thickens and darkens slightly (about 15 minutes). Don't boil! Stir in coffee powder until dissolved.
  4. Pour caramel into tart base and spread gently with a spatula.
  5. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.
  6. Top with cream, banana, grated chocolate and extra pretzels if you wish.
  7. Serve immediately as you don't want the banana to brown.
  8. Mix it up Omit the coffee and add sea salt for a salted caramel banoffee pie. Or add 200g melted milk chocolate to the caramel for a chocolate banoffee pie.

