Clint Robert's Baked Pumpkin Gnocchi

Cheesy and full of comforting flavours this easy baked pumpkin gnocchi satisfies the whole family.
All year round, this baked pumpkin gnocchi will be a crowd favourite. Rich and creamy, Clint's cheats gnocchi dish is a delightful coming together of easy ingredients that deliver on flavour. Roasted pumpkin slices that mix effortlessly into the cheesy base combined with the full flavoured Anchor cream makes this dish on to remember! We trust you will be a much loved guest at any gathering with this dish in hand.
Ingredients
|1 tbsp
|Anchor Butter
|2 ½ cups
|Anchor Cream
|700g
|gnocchi (store bought)
|1
|pumpkin
|1
|red onion
|2 tbsp
|olive oil
|1 tsp
|thyme leaves
|2
|egg yolks
|¾ cup
|shredded mozzarella
|¼ cup
|grated parmesan
Method
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees.
- Grease a baking dish.
- Bring a large pot of water to the boil, salt generously and add the gnocchi. Cook it as per the packet instructions and then drain and rinse in cold water.
- Remove any peel from the pumpkin and then use a mandolin or sharp knife to cut into thin slices (no thicker than 0.2 inch) and about twice the length of the gnocchi.
- Peel and slice the onion.
- In a large bowl, mix the cooked gnocchi, sliced pumpkin, onion, Anchor Butter, olive oil and thyme.
- Whisk the Anchor Cream together with the egg yolks and half the mozzarella.
- Pour the mixture over the gnocchi and then transfer to the prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella and parmesan and bake for 40 minutes until golden and bubbly.
- Garnish with thyme.