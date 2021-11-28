Chicken waldorf salad club sammie

A classic waldorf salad adds some delicious crunch and texture to this sumptuous yet delicate chicken club.
Prep time: 15 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|⅓ cup
|Mayonnaise
|2 Tbsp
|Yoghurt
|1 tsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Superb Herb fresh chives, chopped
|125 g
|Waitoa free range hot roast chicken meat, shredded
|½
|Celery stalk, sliced thinly
|½ tsp
|Salt
|¼ cup
|FreshLife walnuts, chopped
|¼ cup
|FreshLife seedless raisins
|6
|Tip Top Oatilicious sandwich slices
|2 Tbsp
|Spreadable butter
|½
|Granny smith apple, thinly sliced or julienned
|⅛
|Lettuce, shredded
Directions
- Mix mayonnaise, yoghurt, lemon juice and chives in a medium-sized bowl. Mix in shredded chicken, celery, salt, walnut pieces and seedless raisins until well combined.
- Butter one side of 4 slices bread and both sides of 2 slices.
- Lay 2 pieces of Tip Top Oatilicious sandwich bread slices non-buttered side down. Evenly spread the chicken mixture over each buttered slice. Layer the bread pieces that have been buttered on both sides on top. Evenly layer the apple over both sammies. Add shredded lettuce. Place remaining bread slices buttered side down.
- Carefully, without using too much pressure, cut the crusts off.
- Enjoy straight away or keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
