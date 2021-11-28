Voyager 2022 media awards
Chicken waldorf salad club sammie

A classic waldorf salad adds some delicious crunch and texture to this sumptuous yet delicate chicken club.

Prep time: 15 mins
Serves: 2

Ingredients

⅓ cupMayonnaise
2 TbspYoghurt
1 tspLemon juice
1 TbspSuperb Herb fresh chives, chopped
125 gWaitoa free range hot roast chicken meat, shredded
½Celery stalk, sliced thinly
½ tspSalt
¼ cupFreshLife walnuts, chopped
¼ cupFreshLife seedless raisins
6Tip Top Oatilicious sandwich slices
2 TbspSpreadable butter
½Granny smith apple, thinly sliced or julienned
Lettuce, shredded

Directions

  1. Mix mayonnaise, yoghurt, lemon juice and chives in a medium-sized bowl. Mix in shredded chicken, celery, salt, walnut pieces and seedless raisins until well combined.
  2. Butter one side of 4 slices bread and both sides of 2 slices.
  3. Lay 2 pieces of Tip Top Oatilicious sandwich bread slices non-buttered side down. Evenly spread the chicken mixture over each buttered slice. Layer the bread pieces that have been buttered on both sides on top. Evenly layer the apple over both sammies. Add shredded lettuce. Place remaining bread slices buttered side down.
  4. Carefully, without using too much pressure, cut the crusts off.
  5. Enjoy straight away or keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
