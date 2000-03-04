Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Carlos Spencer's 'Meat and 2-Veg' Shakshuka

Photo / Getty Images.

Photo / Getty Images.

Hayley Sproull is this week's guest on the brand new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh & his celebrity guest create a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20. When Hayley describes one of her favourite dishes of pork & chive dumplings, Ganesh creates a lip-smacking recipe for a dumpling dinner for 4.

Listen to Episode 9: Hayley Sproull


Prep time: 12 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

2Onions (sliced)
1Fresh Produce Capsicum Red (sliced)
4 clovesGarlic (chopped)
1 tspCumin
1 tspPaprika
1 tspChilli
2 tblCoriander
1 tspDried Mixed Herbs
320gBeef mince
1 cupChopped Spinach
2 cupsPotatoes (cubed and cooked)
2 cansChopped tomatoes
4Eggs
2 cupsCoriander
Salt
Pepper
Oil

Directions

  1. Peel, cube and cook the potatoes. Set aside.
  2. Heat some oil over a medium heat.
  3. Add the onions and capsicum and fry till the onions are translucent.
  4. Add the garlic, herbs, cumin, paprika, 2 tbl coriander and chilli and spices and cook for 1 min.
  5. Add the meat and cook for 1min.
  6. Pour the tomatoes in and simmer for 15 mins.
  7. At some point, season with salt and pepper.
  8. Add the chopped spinach and cook for a min.
  9. Add the potatoes. Mix everything gently.
  10. Make a well in the middle and break the egg into it.
  11. Put the lid on and cook the egg or done to the way you like it.
  12. Garnish with coriander and serve.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Recipes supplied by