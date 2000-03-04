Carlos Spencer's 'Meat and 2-Veg' Shakshuka

Hayley Sproull is this week's guest on the brand new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh & his celebrity guest create a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20. When Hayley describes one of her favourite dishes of pork & chive dumplings, Ganesh creates a lip-smacking recipe for a dumpling dinner for 4.
Prep time: 12 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
|2
|Onions (sliced)
|1
|Fresh Produce Capsicum Red (sliced)
|4 cloves
|Garlic (chopped)
|1 tsp
|Cumin
|1 tsp
|Paprika
|1 tsp
|Chilli
|2 tbl
|Coriander
|1 tsp
|Dried Mixed Herbs
|320g
|Beef mince
|1 cup
|Chopped Spinach
|2 cups
|Potatoes (cubed and cooked)
|2 cans
|Chopped tomatoes
|4
|Eggs
|2 cups
|Coriander
|Salt
|Pepper
|Oil
Directions
- Peel, cube and cook the potatoes. Set aside.
- Heat some oil over a medium heat.
- Add the onions and capsicum and fry till the onions are translucent.
- Add the garlic, herbs, cumin, paprika, 2 tbl coriander and chilli and spices and cook for 1 min.
- Add the meat and cook for 1min.
- Pour the tomatoes in and simmer for 15 mins.
- At some point, season with salt and pepper.
- Add the chopped spinach and cook for a min.
- Add the potatoes. Mix everything gently.
- Make a well in the middle and break the egg into it.
- Put the lid on and cook the egg or done to the way you like it.
- Garnish with coriander and serve.