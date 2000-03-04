Carlos Spencer's 'Meat and 2-Veg' Shakshuka

Photo / Getty Images.

Hayley Sproull is this week's guest on the brand new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh & his celebrity guest create a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20. When Hayley describes one of her favourite dishes of pork & chive dumplings, Ganesh creates a lip-smacking recipe for a dumpling dinner for 4.

Listen to Episode 9: Hayley Sproull



Prep time: 12 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 people



Ingredients

2 Onions (sliced) 1 Fresh Produce Capsicum Red (sliced) 4 cloves Garlic (chopped) 1 tsp Cumin 1 tsp Paprika 1 tsp Chilli 2 tbl Coriander 1 tsp Dried Mixed Herbs 320g Beef mince 1 cup Chopped Spinach 2 cups Potatoes (cubed and cooked) 2 cans Chopped tomatoes 4 Eggs 2 cups Coriander Salt Pepper Oil

Directions