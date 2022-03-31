Blueberry Mini Bundt Cakes With White Chocolate Glaze

Preheat oven to 180C.

Grease and flour the mini bundt tin.

Sieve the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a bowl and mix together.

Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy by hand or in a cake mixer. Add the eggs, mixing well, then the lemon juice.

Add the blueberries and the flour mixture into the batter and mix well. Fold in the sour cream and heaped tablespoons of yogurt, adding yogurt until the consistency is right.

Spoon the batter into the mini bundt tin.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until cooked. You can test this by inserting a skewer, if it comes out clean the cakes are cooked. Flip out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Melt the white chocolate drops in the microwave. Stir in cream.