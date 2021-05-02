Best Avocado & Eggs On Toast recipe + video

Give Mum a super tasty start to the day with avo on toast with special extras.
Prep time: 15 mins (+ overnight)
Cook time: 10-15 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|4
|Free Range Eggs
|1 Tbsp
|White vinegar
|4 slices
|Ploughmans Bakery Harvest Rye bread
|2 tsp
|Olivado Avocado Oil & Lime
|1
|Avocado, scooped & sliced
|2 sprigs
|Superb Herb Thyme
|Pinch
|Salt
|Pistachio dukkah, to serve
Labneh
|700g
|Greek yoghurt
|2 tsp
|Lemon juice
|Pinch
|Salt
Directions
- For the labneh: Line a sieve with muslin cloth and place over a bowl. Mix yoghurt with salt and lemon juice. Pour yoghurt mixture into the lined sieve and fold cloth over the top to cover completely. Refrigerate for 24 hours.
- Discard whey liquid. Tip labneh (strained yoghurt) into a bowl. Set aside.
- For the soft boiled eggs: Fill saucepan with water then add eggs and vinegar. Bring to the boil over medium heat then boil for 3 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl of iced water. Peel the shells once the eggs are cool enough to handle.
- Toast rye bread to your liking. Once toasted drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Slather toasted bread with labneh, then add avocado slices, thyme, and boiled eggs. Sprinkle with pistachio dukkah and dig in. Delicious!
