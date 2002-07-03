Bert's Coconut and Caramel Layer Cake

A decadent cake iced and filled with a smooth and buttery cream cheese icing, a divine addition to any event.
Trust Bert with his game changing classic sponge cake taken to another level. The decadent homemade caramel sauce is wicked. This cake is topped with a smooth and buttery cream cheese icing, and sprinkled with toasted coconut. It is a taste sensation, using quality Anchor ingredients. A simple and impressive dessert to share with your friends. Add extra caramel sauce to tip you over the edge!
Ingredients
For the Cake:
|190g
|Anchor Butter, soften
|1 ½ cups
|castor sugar
|3
|eggs
|1 tsp
|vanilla essence
|2 cups
|self raising flour
|½ tsp
|cinnamon
|pinch
|salt
|½ cup
|coconut
|¼ cup
|Anchor Blue™ milk
To decorate:
|1 cup
|toasted coconut flakes
For the caramel sauce:
|1 cup
|caster sugar
|¼ cup
|water
|½ cup
|Anchor Butter
|½ cup
|Anchor Cream
|1 tsp
|Vanilla Bean extract
|Pinch
|sea salt
For the cream cheese buttter icing:
|120g
|Anchor Original Cream Cheese
|100g
|Anchor Butter
|2 cups
|Icing sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla Extract
Method
For the cake:
- Preheat oven to 160ºC fan bake. In a stand mixer, whisk Anchor butter and sugar until pale.
- Add eggs gradually and whisk for a further 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy, scrapping down the sides midway.
- Remove from bowl and sift in flour, cinnamon and salt a third at a time, ensuring to not overmix.
- Add coconut and Anchor Blue TM milk and stir until just combined.
- Divide batter into 2x 8 inch trays and bake for 18-20mins or until skewer comes out clean.
- Allow to cool before decorating
For the caramel sauce:
- Add sugar and water to deep saucepan, allow it to dissolve slowly, stirring occasionally.
- Let it gently bubble for about 10 minutes until it caramelises and turns a beautiful amber color.
- Remove from the heat, then add the Anchor Butter, Anchor Cream, vanilla and salt, stirring until you have a rich caramel sauce.
- Set the mixture aside to cool and then poured into a glass jar to cool completely. It will be thin at first, but will thicken as it cools.
For the cream cheese icing:
- 1.Combine Anchor Original Cream Cheese, Anchor Butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat it for 4-5 minutes until smooth, light and creamy (scrape the bowl down once or twice).
NOTE
You can also make this icing with a hand-held mixer and a large bowl.