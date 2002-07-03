Bert's Coconut and Caramel Layer Cake

Photograph by Babiche Martens. www.babichemartens.com

A decadent cake iced and filled with a smooth and buttery cream cheese icing, a divine addition to any event.

Trust Bert with his game changing classic sponge cake taken to another level. The decadent homemade caramel sauce is wicked. This cake is topped with a smooth and buttery cream cheese icing, and sprinkled with toasted coconut. It is a taste sensation, using quality Anchor ingredients. A simple and impressive dessert to share with your friends. Add extra caramel sauce to tip you over the edge!

Bert. Photo / Supplied.

Ingredients

For the Cake:

190g Anchor Butter, soften 1 ½ cups castor sugar 3 eggs 1 tsp vanilla essence 2 cups self raising flour ½ tsp cinnamon pinch salt ½ cup coconut ¼ cup Anchor Blue™ milk

To decorate:

1 cup toasted coconut flakes

For the caramel sauce:

1 cup caster sugar ¼ cup water ½ cup Anchor Butter ½ cup Anchor Cream 1 tsp Vanilla Bean extract Pinch sea salt

For the cream cheese buttter icing:

120g Anchor Original Cream Cheese 100g Anchor Butter 2 cups Icing sugar 1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Method

For the cake:

Preheat oven to 160ºC fan bake. In a stand mixer, whisk Anchor butter and sugar until pale. Add eggs gradually and whisk for a further 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy, scrapping down the sides midway. Remove from bowl and sift in flour, cinnamon and salt a third at a time, ensuring to not overmix. Add coconut and Anchor Blue TM milk and stir until just combined. Divide batter into 2x 8 inch trays and bake for 18-20mins or until skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool before decorating

For the caramel sauce:

Add sugar and water to deep saucepan, allow it to dissolve slowly, stirring occasionally. Let it gently bubble for about 10 minutes until it caramelises and turns a beautiful amber color. Remove from the heat, then add the Anchor Butter, Anchor Cream, vanilla and salt, stirring until you have a rich caramel sauce. Set the mixture aside to cool and then poured into a glass jar to cool completely. It will be thin at first, but will thicken as it cools.

For the cream cheese icing:

1.Combine Anchor Original Cream Cheese, Anchor Butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat it for 4-5 minutes until smooth, light and creamy (scrape the bowl down once or twice).

NOTE

You can also make this icing with a hand-held mixer and a large bowl.