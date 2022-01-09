Photo / Supplied.

With a refreshing, sweet and salty combination of flavours, this recipe for Beetroot, Orange & Haloumi Salad is the perfect side to almost any meal.

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 30mins

Serves: 6

Salad Ingredients

120 g Salad greens 800 g Beetroot 1 Orange 200 g Haloumi, sliced 1 Tbsp Olive oil ¼ tsp Salt

Dressing Ingredients

2 Tbsp Runny honey 1 Tbsp Whole grain mustard 3 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Tbsp Red wine vinegar 3 Tbsp Olive oil ½ tsp Salt Pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C fan-bake. Peel beetroot, cut in half and then into wedges around 2 cm in size. Place the beetroot in a roasting dish and coat with olive oil and salt. Put in the oven to roast until tender, around 30 minutes. Once the beetroot is cooked, take out of the oven and set aside to cool a little. Meanwhile, to make the dressing add all the dressing ingredients into a jar, put the lid on and shake to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Set aside. Take a large flat plate or platter, and place all your salad greens on top. Peel the orange with sharp knife so no pith is left. Cut segments of orange leaving the membrane behind, and scatter the orange segments over the salad greens. Squeeze the juice from any remaining orange over the salad greens. Add the cooled beetroot and set aside while you cook the haloumi. To cook the haloumi, heat a non-stick pan over a medium heat and add 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the haloumi, cook on both sides until golden. Add the haloumi to the salad, and drizzle with salad dressing to serve.

Tip: If you cook the haloumi just before serving, the haloumi will be softer.