Beef, Beet & Bean Nachos

In a heavy based saucepan over a medium heat, fry off the red onion, chilli and garlic until translucent.

Add the cumin and smoked paprika and fry off for 2 minutes

Remove the skins from the sausages and fry off the meat with the onion spice mixture until it's broken down into mince and looks lovely and golden.

Add the canned of chopped tomatoes and beans. Season with a teaspoon of honey. Stir to combine and place a lid on the saucepan. Turn down to a low heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Turn oven to 180C. Cut the tortillas into "corn chip" triangles and evenly spread flat on a baking tray. Drizzle with avocado oil and the cheddar cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes until crispy and golden.

Transfer the cheesey golden tortilla chips into a serving dish. Top with chilli mixture, sour cream, green chilli slices, coriander, avocado slices and limes.