Avocado and crunchy bok choy slaw brown rice salad

This recipe is perfect for a quick, healthy lunch, full of fibre and healthy fats. Raw bok choy is just delicious, its similar to using cabbage in a slaw, but possibly even nicer. This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan.

Salad

2Baby bok choy (Main)
¾ cupCooked brown rice (Main)
½ Carrots, peeled and grated
¼ cupRoasted peanuts, chopped
½ Red capsicums, sliced
¼ cupChopped coriander
½ Seeka Avocados, peeled and diced

Dressing

1 TbspGluten-free tamari
2 tspFresh lime juice, or lemon juice
1 tspSesame oil
2 tspRice vinegar, or apple cider vinegar
1 tspSweet chilli sauce
½ tspFinely grated ginger

Directions

  • Trim the bottom 1-2cm off the stalk of the baby bok choy and discard. Wash the bok choy well, then finely slice the remaining stem and leaves. Toss with remaining salad ingredients.
  • Mix all dressing ingredients together.
  • Toss salad with dressing just before serving.

