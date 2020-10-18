Avocado and crunchy bok choy slaw brown rice salad

This recipe is perfect for a quick, healthy lunch, full of fibre and healthy fats. Raw bok choy is just delicious, its similar to using cabbage in a slaw, but possibly even nicer. This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan.
Salad
|2
|Baby bok choy (Main)
|¾ cup
|Cooked brown rice (Main)
|½
|Carrots, peeled and grated
|¼ cup
|Roasted peanuts, chopped
|½
|Red capsicums, sliced
|¼ cup
|Chopped coriander
|½
|Seeka Avocados, peeled and diced
Dressing
|1 Tbsp
|Gluten-free tamari
|2 tsp
|Fresh lime juice, or lemon juice
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|2 tsp
|Rice vinegar, or apple cider vinegar
|1 tsp
|Sweet chilli sauce
|½ tsp
|Finely grated ginger
Directions
- Trim the bottom 1-2cm off the stalk of the baby bok choy and discard. Wash the bok choy well, then finely slice the remaining stem and leaves. Toss with remaining salad ingredients.
- Mix all dressing ingredients together.
- Toss salad with dressing just before serving.
