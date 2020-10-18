Avocado and crunchy bok choy slaw brown rice salad

This recipe is perfect for a quick, healthy lunch, full of fibre and healthy fats. Raw bok choy is just delicious, its similar to using cabbage in a slaw, but possibly even nicer. This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan.

Salad

2 Baby bok choy (Main) ¾ cup Cooked brown rice (Main) ½ Carrots, peeled and grated ¼ cup Roasted peanuts, chopped ½ Red capsicums, sliced ¼ cup Chopped coriander ½ Seeka Avocados, peeled and diced

Dressing

1 Tbsp Gluten-free tamari 2 tsp Fresh lime juice, or lemon juice 1 tsp Sesame oil 2 tsp Rice vinegar, or apple cider vinegar 1 tsp Sweet chilli sauce ½ tsp Finely grated ginger

Directions

Trim the bottom 1-2cm off the stalk of the baby bok choy and discard. Wash the bok choy well, then finely slice the remaining stem and leaves. Toss with remaining salad ingredients.

Mix all dressing ingredients together.

Toss salad with dressing just before serving.

