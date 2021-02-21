Asparagus, Hazelnut and Egg Pasta Salad + Video

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and let cool.

Place eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Add 1 tbsp of vinegar then bring to the boil. Once boiling set a timer and hardboil for 5 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon, run under cold water, peel, then slice into halves.

Soak diced red onion with remaining vinegar in a small bowl. Drain and rinse when ready to serve.

In a large bowl toss pesto through the pasta. Add red onion, asparagus, feta and hard boiled eggs. Top with mini leaf basil and hazelnuts.