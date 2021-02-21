Website of the Year

Asparagus, Hazelnut and Egg Pasta Salad + Video

Asparagus, Hazelnut and Egg Pasta Salad. Image / Supplied.

Make this light and dreamy pasta salad for your next picnic or summer lunch.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 5

Ingredients

500gPenne Pasta
4 wholeWoodland Free Range Eggs
½ cupDYC White Vinegar
½red onion, finely diced
½ cupbasil pesto
1 bunchasparagus, chopped and blanched
200gfeta, roughly crumbled
½ cupSuperb Herb Mini Leaf Basil
½ cupFresh Life Hazelnuts, lightly roasted and roughly chopped

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and let cool.
  2. Place eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Add 1 tbsp of vinegar then bring to the boil. Once boiling set a timer and hardboil for 5 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon, run under cold water, peel, then slice into halves.
  3. Soak diced red onion with remaining vinegar in a small bowl. Drain and rinse when ready to serve.
  4. In a large bowl toss pesto through the pasta. Add red onion, asparagus, feta and hard boiled eggs. Top with mini leaf basil and hazelnuts.
  5. Serve immediately, or pack up for a deluxe picnic.
Asparagus, Hazelnut and Egg Pasta Salad. Image / Supplied.
