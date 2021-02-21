Asparagus, Hazelnut and Egg Pasta Salad + Video

Make this light and dreamy pasta salad for your next picnic or summer lunch.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 5
Ingredients
|500g
|Penne Pasta
|4 whole
|Woodland Free Range Eggs
|½ cup
|DYC White Vinegar
|½
|red onion, finely diced
|½ cup
|basil pesto
|1 bunch
|asparagus, chopped and blanched
|200g
|feta, roughly crumbled
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Mini Leaf Basil
|½ cup
|Fresh Life Hazelnuts, lightly roasted and roughly chopped
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and let cool.
- Place eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Add 1 tbsp of vinegar then bring to the boil. Once boiling set a timer and hardboil for 5 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon, run under cold water, peel, then slice into halves.
- Soak diced red onion with remaining vinegar in a small bowl. Drain and rinse when ready to serve.
- In a large bowl toss pesto through the pasta. Add red onion, asparagus, feta and hard boiled eggs. Top with mini leaf basil and hazelnuts.
- Serve immediately, or pack up for a deluxe picnic.