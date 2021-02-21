Air fryer Roast Chicken with Rosemary Wedges + Video

Air fryer Roast Chicken with Rosemary Wedges. Image / Supplied.

An air fryer makes healthy cooking easier. It circulates the hot, dry air around the food to cook. This roast chicken is super easy and ready in just one hour, crispy on the outside and juicy inside – yes, somewhat rotisserie style!

Prep time: 5 mins + soaking time

Cook time: 60 mins

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

400g potatoes, cut into wedges 400g kumaras (orange and red mixed), cut into wedges 1 Tbsp Olivado Avocado Oil & Rosemary A handful Superb Herb Rosemary, chopped Salt and pepper 1 whole Waitoa Free Range Butterflied Chicken Manuka Honey and Rosemary

Directions

Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. Soak the potato and kumara wedges in water for 30 minutes, then pat dry with kitchen paper. Place in a large bowl and toss with oil, rosemary and salt and pepper. Set aside. Place the chicken in the air fryer basket and cook for 45 minutes. Add potato and kumara wedges around the chicken and continue to cook for a further 15 minutes. Serve chicken and wedges with a simple salad.