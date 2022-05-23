Za'atar chicken with garlic yoghurt

In a large mixing bowl, combine the marinade ingredients. Add the chicken thighs to the bowl and ensure the marinade fully covers them. Cover and leave in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan-bake. Transfer the chicken and the marinade to a large baking dish. Slice the garlic bulbs in half and place them cut side up between the chicken thighs. Sprinkle with brown sugar and a pinch of extra za'atar spice. Roast in the oven for 40 minutes.

While the chicken is cooking, heat a drizzle of olive oil in a small pan on the stove. Fry the sliced almonds and pine nuts for a few minutes until they turn golden. Put aside.