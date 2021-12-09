White bean and roasted tomato tarts

Slow roasting tomatoes really brings out the flavour and sweetness. Here, a savoury tart case is filled with a very simple bean puree, then a tomato plonked on top. It's a mouthful of sheer delight. I always make my own pastry - it is so simple. By the time you think about buying it, you'll have it made. But, if that's scary, buy it and simply cut out the circles for mini muffin tins.
For the tarts
|150 g
|Savoury shortcrust pastry
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|24
|Cherry tomatoes (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Thyme leaves
For the filling
|390 g
|White beans, 1 tin (Main)
|1
|Garlic clove
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Roll the pastry to ½ cm thickness and cut 24 circles the size of mini muffin tins. Line the tins and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Bake blind for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
- Turn the oven to 160C.
- Place the tomatoes into a baking dish. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle the thyme and season. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until soft and squishy. Remove and cool.
- For the filling, place the beans, garlic, lemon, olive oil and lemon juice into a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Store until ready to serve.
- To assemble, place the pastry cases on a platter. Fill with bean puree and top with a tomato.