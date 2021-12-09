White bean and roasted tomato tarts

Babiche Martens

Slow roasting tomatoes really brings out the flavour and sweetness. Here, a savoury tart case is filled with a very simple bean puree, then a tomato plonked on top. It's a mouthful of sheer delight. I always make my own pastry - it is so simple. By the time you think about buying it, you'll have it made. But, if that's scary, buy it and simply cut out the circles for mini muffin tins.

For the tarts

150 g Savoury shortcrust pastry 1 Tbsp Olive oil 24 Cherry tomatoes (Main) 1 Tbsp Thyme leaves

For the filling

390 g White beans, 1 tin (Main) 1 Garlic clove 1 Tbsp Lemon zest 2 Tbsp Olive oil 2 Tbsp Lemon juice

Directions

Preheat an oven to 180C. Roll the pastry to ½ cm thickness and cut 24 circles the size of mini muffin tins. Line the tins and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Bake blind for 15 minutes. Remove and cool. Turn the oven to 160C. Place the tomatoes into a baking dish. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle the thyme and season. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until soft and squishy. Remove and cool. For the filling, place the beans, garlic, lemon, olive oil and lemon juice into a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Store until ready to serve. To assemble, place the pastry cases on a platter. Fill with bean puree and top with a tomato.

