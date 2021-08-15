Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Watercress falafel with grapefruit & sumac yoghurt

By: Kathy Kordalis

The watercress brings an earthier flavour, while grapefruit and sumac add a clean, fresh twist.

Ingredients

2 canschickpeas, drained
1 Tbsptahini
1 tspsalt
1 tspbaking powder
1 tspcumin seeds
½ tspchilli flakes
1 clovegarlic, crushed
100gwatercress, roughly chopped, plus extra to serve
½ bunchcoriander, roughly chopped
2 Tbspplain flour
½lemon, juice only
3 Tbspolive oil
½grapefruit, peeled and segmented, to serve
To servehandful coriander

Sumac yoghurt

100gthick Greek-style yoghurt
50gtahini paste
1 tspsumac
1 Tbspolive oil
½grapefruit, grated zest and juice

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 220 ̊C.
  2. To make the falafel: Place the chickpeas in a food processor with the tahini, salt, baking powder, cumin, chilli flakes, garlic, watercress, coriander, flour and lemon juice. Whizz until very finely chopped but not puréed. Placea large roasting pan in the oven to heat up. Using a wet hand, shape the mixture into 16 balls, then flatten slightly into patties.
  3. Add the oil to the roasting pan, return to the oven for 2 minutes, then carefully add the falafel, tossing to coat them in hot oil. Bake for 25 minutes, turning once, until crisp and golden.
  4. Meanwhile, in a bowl mix the yoghurt, tahini, sumac, olive oil and grapefruit zest and juice and set aside. Serve the falafel with segments of grapefruit, watercress and coriander on a platter with the bowl of sumac yoghurt.

Edited extract from

Sharing Food with Friends

by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by

. RRP $39.99

  1. Serves: 6 as an appetiser

