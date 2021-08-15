Watercress falafel with grapefruit & sumac yoghurt

The watercress brings an earthier flavour, while grapefruit and sumac add a clean, fresh twist.
Ingredients
|2 cans
|chickpeas, drained
|1 Tbsp
|tahini
|1 tsp
|salt
|1 tsp
|baking powder
|1 tsp
|cumin seeds
|½ tsp
|chilli flakes
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|100g
|watercress, roughly chopped, plus extra to serve
|½ bunch
|coriander, roughly chopped
|2 Tbsp
|plain flour
|½
|lemon, juice only
|3 Tbsp
|olive oil
|½
|grapefruit, peeled and segmented, to serve
|To serve
|handful coriander
Sumac yoghurt
|100g
|thick Greek-style yoghurt
|50g
|tahini paste
|1 tsp
|sumac
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|½
|grapefruit, grated zest and juice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 220 ̊C.
- To make the falafel: Place the chickpeas in a food processor with the tahini, salt, baking powder, cumin, chilli flakes, garlic, watercress, coriander, flour and lemon juice. Whizz until very finely chopped but not puréed. Placea large roasting pan in the oven to heat up. Using a wet hand, shape the mixture into 16 balls, then flatten slightly into patties.
- Add the oil to the roasting pan, return to the oven for 2 minutes, then carefully add the falafel, tossing to coat them in hot oil. Bake for 25 minutes, turning once, until crisp and golden.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl mix the yoghurt, tahini, sumac, olive oil and grapefruit zest and juice and set aside. Serve the falafel with segments of grapefruit, watercress and coriander on a platter with the bowl of sumac yoghurt.
Edited extract from
Sharing Food with Friends
by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by
. RRP $39.99
- Serves: 6 as an appetiser