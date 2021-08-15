Watercress falafel with grapefruit & sumac yoghurt

Preheat the oven to 220 ̊C.

To make the falafel: Place the chickpeas in a food processor with the tahini, salt, baking powder, cumin, chilli flakes, garlic, watercress, coriander, flour and lemon juice. Whizz until very finely chopped but not puréed. Placea large roasting pan in the oven to heat up. Using a wet hand, shape the mixture into 16 balls, then flatten slightly into patties.

Add the oil to the roasting pan, return to the oven for 2 minutes, then carefully add the falafel, tossing to coat them in hot oil. Bake for 25 minutes, turning once, until crisp and golden.