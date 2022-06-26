Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Warm broccoli, grain salad with feta and pumpkin seeds

for 4 people

Recipe and photo / Assortment - Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

NZ Herald
By Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

We all love roasted cauliflower but its (often forgotten) old friend broccoli is just as good roasted. We've combined it with black rice and lentils with an aromatic dressing, creamy feta, and crunchy pumpkin seeds for the perfect winter salad.

Ingredients

Salad

2broccoli heads, cut into bite-sized florets and slice the stems
½ cupblack rice
400g tinbrown lentils, drained
100gfeta, crumbled
½ cupcoriander, roughly chopped
3spring onions, finely sliced
¼ cuppumpkin seeds, toasted
70grocket
To drizzleolive oil
To tastesalt and pepper

Dressing

¼ cupolive oil
⅓ cupapple cider vinegar
1 tspdijon mustard
1 tsphoney
½ tspsalt
½ tsppepper
½ tspground cumin
½ tspturmeric
½ tspground coriander

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees fan bake.
  2. Add the chopped broccoli to a large baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until the broccoli is tender and the florets are charred.
  3. While the broccoli is roasting, cook the rice as per packet instructions.
  4. Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar or bowl and shake or mix well.
  5. In a large bowl, add the cooked rice, lentils, feta, coriander, spring onion and pumpkin seeds, pour over the dressing and toss well.
  6. Lastly, lightly toss through the broccoli and rocket and enjoy!

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.

