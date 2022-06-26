Warm broccoli, grain salad with feta and pumpkin seeds

Recipe and photo / Assortment - Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

We all love roasted cauliflower but its (often forgotten) old friend broccoli is just as good roasted. We've combined it with black rice and lentils with an aromatic dressing, creamy feta, and crunchy pumpkin seeds for the perfect winter salad.

Ingredients

Salad

2 broccoli heads, cut into bite-sized florets and slice the stems ½ cup black rice 400g tin brown lentils, drained 100g feta, crumbled ½ cup coriander, roughly chopped 3 spring onions, finely sliced ¼ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted 70g rocket To drizzle olive oil To taste salt and pepper

Dressing

¼ cup olive oil ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar 1 tsp dijon mustard 1 tsp honey ½ tsp salt ½ tsp pepper ½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp turmeric ½ tsp ground coriander

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees fan bake. Add the chopped broccoli to a large baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until the broccoli is tender and the florets are charred. While the broccoli is roasting, cook the rice as per packet instructions. Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar or bowl and shake or mix well. In a large bowl, add the cooked rice, lentils, feta, coriander, spring onion and pumpkin seeds, pour over the dressing and toss well. Lastly, lightly toss through the broccoli and rocket and enjoy!

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.