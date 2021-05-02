Website of the Year

Wafflegato recipe + video

Make Mum the most decadent breakfast in bed this Mother's Day. This wafflegato (a delicious affogato with waffles and all the trimmings) is quick and easy with faux waffles. Be prepared to serve up seconds.

Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: up to 20 mins
Serves: 2

Ingredients

2Shots De'Longhi espresso
4Scoops vanilla bean ice cream

Faux Waffles

4Slices Tip Top Super Soft Toast Bread
4 TbspButter
¼ cupMilk
½ cupEspresso
2Eggs
½ tspCinnamon
½ tspVanilla paste
PinchSalt

Optional toppings

Maple syrup
Edible flowers, to garnish
Coffee beans
Dark chocolate peels

Equipment

Waffle iron

Directions

  1. For the faux waffles: Preheat waffle iron. Spread butter on each side of the bread. Set aside.
  2. Using your De'Longhi coffee machine, make one strong espresso shot. Set aside.
  3. Whisk together milk, coffee, salt, eggs and cinnamon to form a batter. Dip bread into batter. Toast each battered slice in waffle iron for 5 minutes, until golden and cooked. (Depending on your waffle maker you may need to grease it between faux waffles.)
  4. Place waffles into serving bowls. Top with vanilla ice cream.
  5. Make coffee. Pour over the waffles or serve alongside. Decadently top wafflegato with optional toppings.
Photo / Supplied.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

