Wafflegato recipe + video

Make Mum the most decadent breakfast in bed this Mother's Day. This wafflegato (a delicious affogato with waffles and all the trimmings) is quick and easy with faux waffles. Be prepared to serve up seconds.
Prep time: 5 mins Cook time: up to 20 mins Serves: 2
Whisk together milk, coffee, salt, eggs and cinnamon to form a batter. Dip bread into batter. Toast each battered slice in waffle iron for 5 minutes, until golden and cooked. (Depending on your waffle maker you may need to grease it between faux waffles.)
Place waffles into serving bowls. Top with vanilla ice cream.
Make coffee. Pour over the waffles or serve alongside. Decadently top wafflegato with optional toppings.
