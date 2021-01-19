Vegetable and tofu satay salad

You can never have enough salad recipes to whip out over the warmer months. Crunchy vegetables are beautiful with a creamy satay sauce that can be made up to a week in advance, ready to drizzle on an array of dishes. Refrigerate in a jar until needed. If you don't have maple syrup, brown sugar will work equally well.
Ingredients
Satay Sauce
|1 Tbsp
|grated ginger
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|peanut oil
|½ tsp
|ground cumin
|2 Tbsp
|soy sauce
|¼ cup
|peanut butter
|1 Tbsp
|maple syrup
|¼ cup
|warm water
Salad
|1 bunch
|asparagus, trimmed and halved
|1 cup
|sliced green beans
|1 bunch
|broccolini, ends trimmed
|2 heads
|pak choy, halved lengthways
|½
|red pepper, thinly sliced
|1
|red grapefruit, segmented
|½ cup
|toasted peanuts
|1 cup
|coriander, roughly chopped
|Salt and pepper
|to taste
|200g
|firm tofu, sliced into four
- Firstly make the satay sauce. Place ginger and garlic inasmall pot with the oil and slowly warm through. Add the cumin, then soy, peanut butter, maple syrup and water, stirring over a low heat until smooth. Add a little extra water if needed.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the vegetables until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Place into a large bowl. Add the sliced pepper, grapefruit and half the nuts. Toss through half the satay sauce and the coriander, then season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a frying pan on high and cook the tofu for a few minutes until lightly browned.
- Serve the salad in bowls with a piece of tofu, an extra drizzle of dressing and a sprinkle of nuts.