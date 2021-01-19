Vegetable and tofu satay salad

Photo by Babiche Martens.

You can never have enough salad recipes to whip out over the warmer months. Crunchy vegetables are beautiful with a creamy satay sauce that can be made up to a week in advance, ready to drizzle on an array of dishes. Refrigerate in a jar until needed. If you don't have maple syrup, brown sugar will work equally well.

Ingredients

Satay Sauce

1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp peanut oil ½ tsp ground cumin 2 Tbsp soy sauce ¼ cup peanut butter 1 Tbsp maple syrup ¼ cup warm water

Salad

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and halved 1 cup sliced green beans 1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed 2 heads pak choy, halved lengthways ½ red pepper, thinly sliced 1 red grapefruit, segmented ½ cup toasted peanuts 1 cup coriander, roughly chopped Salt and pepper to taste 200g firm tofu, sliced into four