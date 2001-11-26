Vegan Wellington

Preheat an oven to 180°C.

In a large pan warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic, leek and carrot cooking for 5 minutes or until softened. Remove from the heat and stir through the spices.

Add the cranberries, apricots, lemon zest and juice.

Mash the chickpeas with a potato masher or blitz in a food processor. Add to the vegetables along with the parsley, salt, pepper, chickpea flour and nuts stirring together to form the dough.

Lie a piece of baking paper 30cm long on the bench. Place the dough in the centre an5d roll into a 22cm log using the paper makes it easier. Brush with half the cranberry. Wrap tightly, place onto a baking tray and into the oven for 50 minutes. Remove and cool for 15 minutes. Turn the oven to 200C.

Lie the pastry on the bench joining as required. Place the loaf in the middle, brush with the remaining cranberry, fold in the ends, cut any excess pastry and roll. Score the pastry at 1cm intervals. Brush with soy milk and sprinkle over the poppy seeds.

Bake the roll for 25 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden.