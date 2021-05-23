Be Well 24 May 2021. Two Raw Sisters. Leek and potato soup recipe. Image / supplied

This soup brings back so many nostalgic memories, however, unlike Mum's version which was filled with butter and cream, this version is filled with so many cost-effective, unprocessed, nourishing hearty winter ingredients. Soups are one of those great dishes that taste amazing no matter what you add to them. So feel free to add any other vegetable that needs using.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp oil 2 leeks, thinly sliced 1 onion, diced 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger 1 Tbsp thyme leaves To taste salt & pepper 4 medium potatoes, cubed 4½ cups water 2 bay leaves 400ml coconut cream 2 Tbsp miso paste 1 cup peas

Directions

In a large pot, heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the leeks, onion, ginger, thyme and the salt and pepper. Sauté for about 5-8 mins or until the onions and leeks are nice and soft and slightly golden. Add the potatoes, water and bay leaves and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to a medium heat and allow to simmer for 20mins, or until the potatoes are nice and soft. Place a lid over top. Once the potatoes have softened, add the coconut cream, miso and peas. Gently heat the soup until it reaches your desired temperature. Remove the bay leaves. Place the mixture in a blender, in two batches if necessary, and blend until smooth and creamy. Eat straight away, garnished with toppings of your choice (we used roasted leeks, fresh coriander and chilli flakes) or store soup in an airtight container in the fridge/ freezer until ready to eat. The soup will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week or in your freezer for up to 4 months.

When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters