Two Raw Sisters’ halloumi and quinoa salad

For the herb yoghurt: Add all of the ingredients to a small blender and blend everything together.

Add the quinoa into a pot, along with the water. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 7 minutes.

While the quinoa is cooking, heat up a pan with some oil in it. Once the pan is hot, add the broccoli, green beans and sea salt. Allow the broccoli and green beans to cook for 5 minutes - you want them to still have a ‘bite’ to them.

In a large mixing bowl, add the cucumber, herbs, rocket, edamame beans, remaining extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and sea salt. Gently toss everything together.