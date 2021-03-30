Two Raw Sisters: Easter chocolate bowls

Two Raw Sisters - Chocolate Easter Bowls. Image/ supplied

Our best memory of Easter has to be as young kids going to sleep the night before and magically waking up with chocolate eggs on the end of our beds. We still don't know how Mum and Dad managed to do it so quietly! These days, Easter is pretty chilled out for us. Most of the time it's being with family and having some time off work to relax and simply just be together. The best part? Eating chocolate of course! We are both chocolate fanatics so having an entire day dedicated to eating chocolate is very welcome. Here is a super fun dessert to try, no matter your age. The concept of eating your chocolate bowl at the end is like eating the stick of chocolate at the centre of your Choc Bar. Use white or milk chocolate if you prefer and go crazy with the fillings. Lollies hidden with whipped cream, ambrosia, chocolate avocado mousse...

Margo and Rosa Flanagan, aka Two Raw Sisters. Photo / Supplied

Easter chocolate bowls

Ingredients

100g dark chocolate 5 water balloons A few puffed buckwheat or quinoa Scoop ice cream of your choice

Directions