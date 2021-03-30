Two Raw Sisters: Easter chocolate bowls

Our best memory of Easter has to be as young kids going to sleep the night before and magically waking up with chocolate eggs on the end of our beds. We still don't know how Mum and Dad managed to do it so quietly! These days, Easter is pretty chilled out for us. Most of the time it's being with family and having some time off work to relax and simply just be together. The best part? Eating chocolate of course! We are both chocolate fanatics so having an entire day dedicated to eating chocolate is very welcome. Here is a super fun dessert to try, no matter your age. The concept of eating your chocolate bowl at the end is like eating the stick of chocolate at the centre of your Choc Bar. Use white or milk chocolate if you prefer and go crazy with the fillings. Lollies hidden with whipped cream, ambrosia, chocolate avocado mousse...
Easter chocolate bowls
Ingredients
|100g
|dark chocolate
|5
|water balloons
|A few
|puffed buckwheat or quinoa
|Scoop
|ice cream of your choice
Directions
- Add your chocolate into a heatproof bowl and melt over a double boiler. Once it is melted, leave too cool until it is at room temperature.
- While the chocolate is cooling, blow up the water balloons to the size you want your bowls to be and tie them off.
- Line a flat baking tray with baking paper.
- Once your chocolate has reached room temperature, hold a balloon at the top and begin to dip the bottom in chocolate. Swirling it around so it has a good layer of chocolate and the chocolate comes a third to halfway up the balloon (depending on how big you blew them up).
- Gently move the balloon to the lined baking paper, holding it there until the chocolate slightly drips to create a base for the bowl.
- Repeat until you have used all of your balloons.
- You should have a little leftover chocolate and scattered space on your baking tray. With this, make little bunny faces and ears placing puffed quinoa as the eyes of the face.
- Place the baking tray into the freezer for 20-30mins.
- Once set, remove balloons from freezer. Press around the sides gently, breaking the seal between the balloon and the chocolate. Then lightly pierce the balloon with a knife and slowly release the air from the balloon, removing any excess balloon.
- Fill balloons with ice cream and top with the little bunny faces. Serve immediately. (Leftover bowls will store in your freezer in an airtight container for up to 5 months.)