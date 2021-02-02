Website of the Year

Two Raw Sisters: Broccoli buckwheat sesame salad

for 4-6 people
Two Raw Sister's healthy broccoli buckwheat sesame salad. Photo / Margo Flanaghan

Two Raw Sisters
By:

Authors, cooks, and advocates of a plant-based lifestyle.

We don't believe food should be a yo-yo of diets and restrictions. So, how do you a create healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyle for yourself? Simply by starting meals with plants rather than meat. We aren't vegan or vegetarian ourselves and we find by taking on this mindset we start every meal by naturally decreasing our meat intake and naturally increasing our plant intake. This Broccoli Buckwheat Sesame Salad is a perfect example, as it shows you how easy, delicious and quick a plant-based meal or salad can be. It's loaded with vibrant colours, flavours and textures. It will last three days in the fridge, so leftovers are great taken to the beach or to work for lunch.

Broccoli buckwheat sesame salad

Ingredients

½ cupbuckwheat, soaked in boiling water for 5 mins and thoroughly drained and rinsed
1 largehead of broccoli or 2 small, roughly chopped
3 stalks ofkale, roughly chopped
½ cupedamame beans, blanched in boiling water and drained
½ cuproasted peanuts, roughly chopped
Sea saltto taste

Tahini sesame dressing

2 Tbsptamari
2 Tbsptahini
2 Tbspsesame seeds
1 Tbspfresh ginger, grated
1 tspsesame oil
1 tspapple cider vinegar
Waterto loosen

Directions

  1. For the dressing, add all ingredients into a bowl and mix until well combined. Set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, add the soaked buckwheat, broccoli, kale, edamame beans and peanuts and season to taste, then pour over the tahini sesame dressing. Toss everything together, until the dressing is evenly mixed through.
  3. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
  • Serves: 4-6

When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters

