Two Raw Sisters: Broccoli buckwheat sesame salad

Two Raw Sister's healthy broccoli buckwheat sesame salad. Photo / Margo Flanaghan

We don't believe food should be a yo-yo of diets and restrictions. So, how do you a create healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyle for yourself? Simply by starting meals with plants rather than meat. We aren't vegan or vegetarian ourselves and we find by taking on this mindset we start every meal by naturally decreasing our meat intake and naturally increasing our plant intake. This Broccoli Buckwheat Sesame Salad is a perfect example, as it shows you how easy, delicious and quick a plant-based meal or salad can be. It's loaded with vibrant colours, flavours and textures. It will last three days in the fridge, so leftovers are great taken to the beach or to work for lunch.

Broccoli buckwheat sesame salad

Ingredients

½ cup buckwheat, soaked in boiling water for 5 mins and thoroughly drained and rinsed 1 large head of broccoli or 2 small, roughly chopped 3 stalks of kale, roughly chopped ½ cup edamame beans, blanched in boiling water and drained ½ cup roasted peanuts, roughly chopped Sea salt to taste

Tahini sesame dressing

2 Tbsp tamari 2 Tbsp tahini 2 Tbsp sesame seeds 1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp apple cider vinegar Water to loosen

Directions

For the dressing, add all ingredients into a bowl and mix until well combined. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add the soaked buckwheat, broccoli, kale, edamame beans and peanuts and season to taste, then pour over the tahini sesame dressing. Toss everything together, until the dressing is evenly mixed through. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Serves: 4-6

When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters